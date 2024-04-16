EXPO 2025 Japan set to celebrate global innovations in Osaka By Jessie Carbutt

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Expo is gearing up for an unprecedented event that aims to redefine international collaboration. This global exhibition is designed to showcase the achievements of nations from across the globe, and all will gather in Osaka/Kansai to shape the future of societal development.

Whether you are a technologist, educator, innovator, or simply someone interested in the future of our society, this event is a can’t-miss opportunity to be part of something truly transformative. Join in to help craft a future that reflects our collective aspirations and challenges.

Embracing Co-creation at the EXPO 2025

Nurturing partnerships and fostering innovation through the TEAM EXPO 2025 program is a key initiative of the upcoming World EXPO 2025. The TEAM EXPO Pavilion will offer a dynamic platform for all participants to engage in meaningful exchanges and collaborative ventures.

Participatory Opportunities at the Meeting

For those eager to dive into the heart of innovation and collaboration, the association is currently accepting applications for tour participants. This is a unique opportunity to be part of the live audience and directly engage with the pioneering activities set to unfold. While the slots for stage presentations and booth exhibitions are filled, visitors can still enjoy a variety of stage programs designed to showcase and inspire new ideas and partnerships.

The People’s Living Lab: A Vision of Co-created Futures

A highlight of the Expo will be the People’s Living Lab. Conceptualized as a laboratory for a future society, it represents a bold step towards involving the global population in the active co-creation of tomorrow’s world. The lab is not only a physical space but will also extend into an online platform that facilitates the sharing of challenges and solutions from every corner of the Earth.

At the People’s Living Lab, cutting-edge technologies and transformative ideas will converge to address critical global issues. Here, participants will have the unique opportunity to contribute to a collective future, engaging with innovations that promise to shape the way we live, work, and interact.

Event Details