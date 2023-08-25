♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope August 25 – September 1

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Mars, your ruling planet, moves into your solar seventh house. Expect partnerships to go full throttle, possibly without your permission. Then Uranus goes retrograde, and you could crochet with the unraveling ends. The Blue Moon is a Supermoon. It stretches and unwinds the deeper recesses within. This ends up having positive results. Being patient with yourself works best.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Jupiter in your sign brings everything at once. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, it’s not a requirement to also feel inept. Know that this is a once in a twelve-year transit, so it’s a gift. It may not feel like it, but you’ll move further and faster once it’s over. The Supermoon this week is the second Full Moon this month, so it’s a Blue Moon. Friends may spark a creative streak.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You have a lot going on. As a Gemini, that’s one of your superpowers. Geminis don’t let boredom become part of their vocabulary. Mars transits to your solar fifth house. Anything creative, speculative in finances, or risk-taking in romance can be on the table. Watch for the tides to rise with the Blue Moon. It’s a Supermoon that expands conversations in all directions.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Cancer the Crab has a strong shell. It’s to protect you from feelings flying past, landing wherever they choose. Your capacity to perceive subtle shifts adds to your empathy, which is legendary. Mars transits to sweep away cobwebs and reinvent spaces at home. The Full Moon is a Blue Supermoon. It puts its focus on the value you’re getting in how you spend your income.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Racing to your next appointment, or taking a step back? There’s so much energy in your solar second house, you may be pouring over details. The Sun is about to expand its light on recent choices. Mars transits to take conversations to the hilt. The tipping point is the Full Moon. It’s a Blue Supermoon, bringing an awareness of what is shared. Transformation plus!

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

The Sun enters your sign. Happy Birthday! Virgos are moving as fast as they can, but not without a bit of nostalgia. Though a lot has been sorted, you’re still riding herd on details. Only a Virgo lives with how important this is. Mars transits to your income sector. You may create a schedule to redefine your sights. The Blue Supermoon adds a gentle warmth to relationships.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You are making inroads to what may have seemed an impasse. Mars transits to your sign this week. It brings decisive action. It’s known for breaking through resistance. Your focus stays on your target. The Full Moon is the second one this month. It’s a Blue Supermoon. Placed in your work sector, it includes volunteering. Musicians and filmmakers benefit.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Mars transits to your solar twelfth house. Before Pluto was discovered, it was your ruling planet. It moves swiftly. What has been held back may come in dreams and feelings. This is not a time where you have to take action. It’s more to absorb strength for the progress that’s coming. The Blue Supermoon gets you in touch with your creativity. You will make your future substantial.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The Sun enters your career sector, joining Dark Moon Lilith, Pallas Athene, Venus and Mars. Not working? Your perspective and feelings are still highly regarded, more than you might expect. Mars transits to energize friendships. They may motivate you to take action. The Blue Moon is a Supermoon. It influences your view of your home and where you live.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Capricorns are naturally sophisticated. You are also modest and tend to work hard without needing recognition. You understand human nature in its many forms. You use your time and empathy wisely. Efficiency is attractive to you. Mars transits to your career sector. Taking action is easy. The Blue Supermoon brings intuition to the surface in your conversations this week.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

If you have long-distance plans, it’s your week to prepare. Mars transits to your solar ninth house. This position also opens your focus on intellectual pursuits, matters of the law, and how the spiritual inhibits this world as you know it. You’re able to bring a higher perspective to the physical realm. The Blue Supermoon brightens current income questions and answers.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mars, planet of action and determination, whips up a froth within partnerships. It transits to your solar eighth house, where transformations happen. This may mean whipped cream in your coffee, or a whirlwind to keep up with someone else. Insights and mystical moments may arrive. You’re in tune with the Blue Supermoon. It’s in Pisces, influencing what you enjoy and treasure.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani