♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Winter lights up when you enter a room. This season has no way to resist your Aries fire. Mercury makes its way to your friendship sector. You may be sought after to address a group or share your opinion. Valentine’s Day won’t let you rest – do you really need to? Red and pink decor may surround your big chocolate heart. The Full Moon is staggering in its generosity.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Venus, goddess of love and romance, rules Taurus. She’s in your solar ninth house of travel. You may feel ready to go far, far away! In the meantime, being a realistic sign, you may choose to lose yourself in the artistic hearts of Valentine’s Day. Attractive patisserie shop windows and romantic night lights add to the excitement. Watch for electric shocks. Go for what’s delicious.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Ruler Mercury enters your solar ninth house. It’s making its way back through its own retrograde shadow. When this happens, you have a chance to view something again, or check out what wasn’t previously there. Is this related to your Valentine’s Day? It certainly could be, as it happens while chocolate hearts and roses are shared. Enjoy the delicious excitement.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

This may be a different type of Valentine’s Day. Mercury, the Messenger, enters your solar eighth house. Energy for partnership is there, but do the vibes feel cool? If things feel chilly, it will soon heat up. The Full Moon reflects light on your income. You attract those who share your perspective, as your position is heartfelt. Valentine’s week may never be the same again.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Valentine’s Day adds a heart-shaped focus this week. Mercury enters your solar seventh house. Connecting with the Sun already there, your words hold warmth and power. The Full Moon is in Leo, opposite them. Balancing work and obligations with romantic moments, the universe is with you. Expect energies to overflow with a positive view.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You may be closer than you think. While the surface looks better to a Virgo when it’s smooth, it’s the foundation that keeps you secure. Valentine’s Day is filled with red roses, pink hearts, even a glossy chocolate dessert. Mercury enters your sector of work. The Full Moon reflects light in your house of dreams. This week is particularly heartfelt as you feel your way through.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Valentine’s Day is a signature event for Libra. With ruling planet Venus, you are attuned to hearts and roses, yet can approach them with your own laissez-faire. You know all about love and romance, bakery window delights, and hand-painted chocolate art. Yet, you’re likely to go ahead and dive in. The Full Moon brings friends and worthwhile invitations to accept.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Romance takes many forms. This is true for Valentine’s Day, too. Artistic glamor and commercial come-ons entice temptation and crush finances. This week insists on a bit of attention. You are alluring, with red as a power-based color. Hearts and roses look good on you. The Full Moon in your career sector makes you the dynamic person in the office.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to enjoy a stroll and fill up your heart. There’s nothing like a change of scenery to refresh a Sagittarius. Knowing you’re not stuck on the same theme park ride, you’re able to breathe again. Red hearts and roses are easy for you. So is chocolate. The Full Moon reflects light on a grandiose gesture.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Valentine’s Day is a quest for Capricorns. On the one hand, your feelings run deep. You don’t wear your feelings where everyone can see them. At the same time, when you invest yourself, it’s always of the highest quality. Mercury transits to cool communications, which just might match your smooth approach. You’ll land safely with this Full Moon.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Happy Birthday! Staying in celebratory mode? Valentine’s Day employs your repertoire of smiles and joy. Red roses join chocolate hearts with a multitude of views on display. Mercury transits to your sign. You might not know exactly what to say. Then the Sun transits to your relationship sector, and the words come straight from your heart.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

It’s a sentimental moment. You may wish you had more time to prepare. Valentine’s Day is smooth with music, mails, or a favorite film to fall back on. Chocolate hearts, more than delicious, express how you feel. Mercury transits to bring telepathic dreams. Healing mode begins. The Full Moon offers a bit of heat in action.