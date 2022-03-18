♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The Full Moon is opposite your sign. It’s in your solar seventh house of long-term relationships. If you’re in one, it’s your job to be the light and heart as they feel the lunar demands. If you’re not, you may have to balance these aspects within yourself. The Sun transits to Aries. Happy Birthday! The Spring Equinox is only one reason to explore what nature has to offer.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

This Full Moon has gifts for you. It reflects its light on romance. It brings your creative streak to the fore. It helps to bond with your family. The Sun transits to align your conscious awareness with your dreams. The Spring Equinox is a heralding, a rebirth for Taurus. Venus squares Uranus in your sign. You will see with inner vision what is true beauty for those you love.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This Full Moon is a practical one. It’s in your sector of home and hearth. It helps to pin down details with your expanded awareness. The Sun transits to connect with friends. Groups may be needed to complete final details. The Spring Equinox brings a balance to long days and equally long nights. Ceres in your sign trines Mars. Abundance is yours, with a dash of surprise energy.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The Full Moon reviews and reflects. How you feel is paramount. Aspects of your life blend and soothe. Your solar ninth house brings the focus to a global view. The Sun, Neptune, Jupiter and Mercury expand spiritual awareness and information. The Spring Equinox balances nature and your connection with it. Venus squares Uranus, shaking things up to create beautiful nights.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Partnership continues to be a focus. You may be in a business agreement, a domestic sharing, or both. Mars and Venus refresh your perspective. You see both sides of the picture. The Full Moon reflects its light on finances. The Sun transits to influence your solar ninth house of travel and in-laws. This Spring Equinox offers its sun-filled moments of balance.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This week finds its way to your inner reaches. The Full Moon is in Virgo. Relationships receive the light and reflection they need. The Sun transits to your solar eighth house. Your confidence is heightened. A partner may offer the warmth you have been waiting for. This Spring Equinox brings a balance to what has happened and what will be.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Pallas Athene and Chiron opposite your sign make life interesting. In your seventh house of relationships, they want to do things their way. Breaking new ground becomes a form of healing and satisfaction for you. The Full Moon helps with spiritual reasons behind the scenes. This Spring Equinox brings you joy. You triumph in your connection with nature as it blossoms.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Scorpios have their own special kind of garden. Ruled by Pluto, you go to depths others may not. This equates to taking out weeds by the roots. Yet often their hardy stems and leaves can heal. Scorpios have much to offer. The Full Moon reveals the light you shine on others. This Spring Equinox balances beauty with action needed to keep the details in check.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

The majority of planets hover across one quadrant of your chart. The luminary holding its own is the Full Moon. It’s in your solar tenth house. This is not an easy placement, as it influences your public standing and career. Feelings determine the rate at which this pendulum swings. Finances become more secure. The Spring Equinox brings romance and beauty with a practical twist.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Half-measures are harder to take as this week stacks up. The Full Moon reveals details that may affect how you feel. It’s in your sector of long-distance travel, situations abroad, and the spiritual backdrop of your decisions. The Sun transits to bring action front and center, especially at home. This Spring Equinox balances your public persona with your private life and family.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The energy, support, and back up you need has arrived. You still have Vesta, Mars, Venus, Juno and Saturn in your sign. Weighed down with responsibilities? Motivation has arrived. Pluto in your dream sector chases full-scale transformation. This Full Moon reflects light on an important relationship. The Spring Equinox is a pleasant break to experience what balance feels like.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

This Full Moon enhances your psychic abilities. Light reflects to show shadow details in the dark. It alone carries the power to expand awareness in your private life. Relationships have a way of focusing on how you feel. The Sun transits to warm up your finances. This Spring Equinox is a balance between your money and someone else’s.