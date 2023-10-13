♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope October 13 – October 20

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This time of year is often about partnership for Aries. That’s because the Sun lights up this area of your chart. Mercury is there, and so is Pallas Athene. You may try something you haven’t before. If you’re in a long-term relationship, they might be the one who is up for this. There’s a New Moon Solar Eclipse. It connects with these planets, giving just the right encouragement.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Feel affected by your chart acting up? Jupiter and Uranus retrograde in Taurus can make it feel personal. Whatever happens, it affects your sign the most. Strength is found in other areas to shore up and balance. Your area of work and health is soothed. The Sun, Mercury and Pallas Athene reside there. The New Moon Solar Eclipse blends right in to start something new.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Geminis care about others. You’re the one who gets invitations sorted, meetings organized, friends remembered on their birthdays. You float through it all without feeling tethered. It’s a talent. The Sun, Mercury and Pallas Athene merge energies to encourage your playful side and favorite entertainments. The New Moon Solar Eclipse offers yet another creative venture.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Home, career, and personal joys. How do you fit them all in? This week is your own mystery maze. You choose which path to take. The New Moon is a Solar Eclipse. In your chart, it falls in the sector of where you live. This influences a new cycle, opening things wide up. While that may not seem like much, the effects are felt for about three months.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

What happens when a Leo, governed by the Sun, is in the midst of an eclipse? It doesn’t have to be much, but you could still feel it. This New Moon is a Solar Eclipse. It’s a boost if you’re looking to pivot. Influential in conversation and negotiations, it’s especially useful for writers, therapists, and those in the legal professions. The effects last for about three months.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Venus in any sign is a bonus. Right now, she’s in yours. While she makes life ultraluxe and even beautiful, there’s often a pull which is costly. How do you balance your visionary views and match them with life’s limitations? Venus may whisper, “Do whatever you like.” This week’s New Moon is a Solar Eclipse. It’s in your financial sector. Indulge, then take a step back.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

If you were born this week, the stars shine especially for you. Happy Birthday! Librans have the ability to live a bit in the magical realm. It’s a requirement with Venus as your ruling planet. Why is that? It’s your job to create a space for serenity and beauty. This week’s New Moon is in your sign. It’s a Solar Eclipse. Put those dreams into your environment. Everyone will benefit.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Mars has just entered Scorpio. This fall, your determination is gifted with ferocity. You get results. Mars has a sharp, sleek approach. The focus you share gives others confidence to take action. The New Moon is a Solar Eclipse. It’s in your house of dreams. Since an eclipse kicks off a three-month shift, you could enjoy this. You’ll move at an accelerated pace.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Dreams popping back in? Showing up with a renewed fervor? It makes celestial sense. Mars has just entered this sector of your chart. Go ahead, take action. Reach out for them, even if you don’t know where they’ll take you. This New Moon is a Solar Eclipse. You can open a new chapter with old friends and those you haven’t met yet. It’s that easy.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Friendships take on a renewed energy. Mars has just entered this sector of your chart. Feel like reaching out? They can help you move in your chosen direction. Ceres is there too, making sure you have what you need. Take a step forward. The New Moon is a Solar Eclipse. This can reroute the next three months. Now it’s all about your career and public persona.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You can make inroads in your career. Mars has just entered this sector of your chart. The warlord moves fast, cutting through obstacles with a sharp lens. Your determination and drive moves everything forward. Ceres lends her protection. Support waits in the wings. The New Moon is a Solar Eclipse. In your house of travel, spiritual insights, and legal awareness, new cycles begin.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

How do you get everything done, yet be there for so many? You are known for sharing a lot of yourself. This week Chiron in your sector of finances turns your attention to money. How much of it, how fast, and how easily will it come in. There is a healing process in effect. The New Moon is a Solar Eclipse. The next three months start a new chapter dealing with large firms.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani