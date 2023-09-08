♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope September 8 – September 15

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This week shines it light on work and health. Streamlining, one of your many talents, is encouraged and easier to achieve. Mercury (although retrograde), the Sun and Pallas Athene bring a new twist to enjoy. Pallas Athene takes it to the next level. Vesta adds her sacred wisdom as she moves to be the support you need at home.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

In terms of manifesting, you’ve got talent. Ruling planet Venus has an eye for what has value. She responds well when her senses are soothed. If you have sent requests out to the universe, Jupiter in your sign attracts them in. It’s retrograde, so you may be piling up wishes against the wall. Pallas Athene assists in your original approach to work with a leadership touch.

May 20– June 20

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If you give yourself a bit of time, Vesta enters your income sector this week. This equals the sacred flame of wisdom heating up your finances. What will you do in your role as a money magnet? The best part is keeping the flames on high while simultaneously not burning your bank account down. Pallas Athene makes a move in your romance sector. Ready for a rose or a daisy?

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Want to take a new approach to life at home? Not sure how to do it? This week you have an overview of each aspect as it fits like a puzzle. Pallas Athene is a valued asset in your chart. She governs original thinking and transits to enhance where you live. She drives the craft of creating a serene space after a battle. Vesta moves into Cancer so you can enjoy a little peace.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Leos have a gift for thinking clearly and being heartfelt in their approach. You are a natural at discovering an original route to success. When it comes to opportunities, you see potential where others may not. Pallas Athene travels to bring discussions into agreement. Goddess asteroid Vesta enters your sector of dreams. She keeps the sacred torch blazing as you take each step.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Happy Birthday, Virgo! You could create a sensation as you let yourself celebrate. Pallas Athene, goddess of forging ahead, infuses your finances with purpose. Vesta, who loves to serve and protect, transits to put the focus on friends and group projects. There’s enough to keep your active mind intrigued, which benefits so many.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Your encouragement is a bonus to everyone. Ruling planet Venus imbues you with the gift of knowing just what to say. This helps others develop their self-love, which is a healing offer on your part. Pallas Athene enters your sign this week. She is an original, taking risks and trying new theories to bring balance. Vesta transits to keep your career goals in a steady safe zone.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

It’s all about your friends and energy for groups. If your schedule allows it, you could have fun and fascinate your mind at the same time. You’re a natural detective, even if it’s not a career move. The Sun and Mercury brighten time spent with others. Pallas Athene transits to add her original approach. Mars takes aim in your house of dreams.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Feel like it’s all promise, no delivery? Or what shows up is not what you want? This may be related to the current position of the Sun and Mercury. While they bring light and thought into your life, they’re placed for a challenge. Luckily, Pallas Athene transits to your friendship sector. There is a will and an original way to sort it all out. Vesta moves for more personal changes.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You make headway this week, though much is in the realm of perception. The Sun and Mercury may ask you to travel, but they could also project a new awareness to your psyche. While this is fascinating and sometimes necessary, the fun is more to be found with Pallas Athene. This goddess asteroid transits to take on a challenge at work. She helps bring success to your career.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You can get everything done, but maybe not in the way you had planned. The planets move to create a buffer zone as you get through each day. Pallas Athene is an asteroid goddess of strategy and wisdom. Skilled at advocacy and using a novel approach, she transits to bring a little love into the situation. She also helps you maneuver to your true values and beliefs.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If only Saturn in Pisces didn’t make you feel so ultra-responsible. Then you’d be free to take off and wander, or sit by the bay watching the waves. This week you’re a serious force to be reckoned with. No nonsense for you! Starry blessings come in the form of Vesta and Pallas Athene. They both transit to shift love energies in the areas of shared power.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani