♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

Friends are just what you need, but can be exasperating. Jupiter in your solar eleventh house ups your options for comfortable connections. Saturn in the same sector defines limits and boundaries. What’s an Aries to do? Venus, goddess of love, money, and the body, enters the sign opposite yours. This indicates a relationship of long duration. Indulge and luxuriate.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Tired of making a gratitude list? This week, it’s easier. Venus, goddess of money and love, moves into your work sector. She adorns your ‘feel good’ qualities. A massage or home facial can do the trick. Uranus goes retrograde. Still in your sign, it shakes off what no longer fits. If you’re trying to make something work but it simply refuses, the universe is here to help.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

You’re moving forward. The stars have your back. The Moon’s North Node is in your sign. This means your karmic timeline just sped up. Requirements include doing things you haven’t done before. First time out the gate is not always a walk in the park. You’re in a learning curve. Uranus moves retrograde. What was not available before shakes open to offer more.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

People and news move in one direction, then the other. Mars and Mercury make conversations worthwhile. Venus transits to home base. This goddess of money, beauty, and the arts adds value to where you live. Investing in what you love brings a bonus. Uranus goes retrograde. The spirit of your path is still here. It may simply be under construction.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

The Sun still travels through your sign. Happy Birthday! Even if you’re a shy Leo, celebrating is a must. Venus transits to put you on the map. As you connect, conversations offer a boost. Uranus goes retrograde. This planet is set to undo the status quo. In so many ways, you’re making up for lost time you thought you’d never get back. There are breakthroughs in career.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Venus, goddess of art, money, and beauty, leaves your sign. This is not a heart breaker, as she enters your income sector. With all you have to gain, hold on to some of it. Venus loves to spend. Uranus is in your solar ninth house, and has been for some time. Plans for travel have a tendency to change. Adjustments require a better view in order to keep your attention.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Some events drag on, others you can race through. This week sets a leisurely pace. At least, it hints it’s an attractive concept. Ruler Venus, goddess of money and love, enters your sign. Give yourself time and attention to luxuriate. Uranus goes retrograde. A long-term relationship may need yet another adjustment. You’re getting good at this.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Scorpios are born for power. You may wonder if Venus is too ‘surface’ to get your depths. Yet when she enters your solar twelfth house, the questions disappear. She lights up your dreams to remind of what’s possible. She knows you need space to recharge. Doing what you love makes all the difference. Uranus goes retrograde. Relationships don’t have to make sense all the time.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Let yourself be part of a balanced equation. You give a lot, but often, more to others. Feel overscheduled? This week shifts priorities. Venus transits to your sector of friendships. Find time to enjoy them. Sagittarius needs to feel free, not necessarily alone. Uranus goes retrograde. You’ll be shaken up by others trying to reroute your plans. Don’t let them.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Venus, goddess of love and beauty, enjoys using your funds. She transits to your career sector, and suddenly you’re responsible for everyone. You’re used to things changing, a master at keeping them going. So why are so many events not able to stand up on their own? Uranus goes retrograde. It can still be a sweet week. The slide is in your preferred direction.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Of all the signs of the zodiac, yours could be the luckiest this week. This is not a hint to gamble on what you need, or take risks that aren’t necessary. Venus, ruler of love and money, transits to your sector of long-distance travel. This placement makes things more beautiful. Enjoy, but don’t be seduced. Uranus goes retrograde. Things recently built may need attention.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

You don’t have to go along with every trend. Pisces doesn’t always want to stand out. In fact, part of your mystique is being elusive. Aspects of your power come from not being there. You have a higher calling – to enjoy your life. This week, Venus transits to set the record straight. Relationships offer more. Uranus shakes up normal communication. This could be a good thing.