Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo Japanese culinary adventures with Kimpton

Sakura & Strawberry Afternoon Tea “JAPONESQUE”

Looking for an extraordinary culinary adventure? While traditional English afternoon tea is widely adored, envision adding a touch of Japanese flair to the mix! Join us on a gourmet escapade as we explore the delectable world of Japanese-inspired Afternoon Tea.

Step into District – Brasserie, Bar, Lounge at Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo and elevate your spring experience with our chic Sakura & Strawberry Afternoon Tea ‘JAPONESQUE,’ available only until the end of April. Experience the essence of spring with our exclusive wa-inspired afternoon tea, curated for the stylish and trend-savvy. Indulge in a symphony of flavors that mirror Japan’s picturesque landscapes, featuring the delightful essence of sakura and strawberries.

Each delectable creation is a work of art, meticulously crafted to KIMPTON SHINJUKU TOKYO Sakura & Strawberry Afternoon Tea “JAPONESQUE” tantalize your taste buds and ignite your senses. As the world blossoms around us, our decadent sweets promise to envelop you in the serene elegance of wa, offering a sensory escape like no other.

Gather your squad and immerse yourselves in the chic ambiance of springtime, celebrating the season of renewal in unparalleled style. Join us in embracing the allure of spring and create Instagram-worthy moments amidst the blooms. Secure your spot now and join the trendsetters in savoring the magic of spring!

86 Cocktail OMAKASE

The reverence for seasonal ingredients in cuisine is always treasured in Japan. At Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo, the bartenders at the rooftop bar 86 elevate this tradition by curating a cocktail omakase experience that beautifully captures the essence of each season.

Presenting ‘Haru’ (“spring” in Japanese), the current omakase features three cocktails inspired by the delicate beauty of cherry blossoms. Sit back and savor the journey as each cocktail is expertly crafted and served one after the other, akin to a gourmet tasting menu.

Following Haru, guests can anticipate indulging in the year’s other omakase experiences of Natsu (summer), Aki (autumn) and Fuyu (winter), each offering a distinct celebration of the changing seasons.

Even if not for the omakase, now is KIMPTON SHINJUKU TOKYO 86 Cocktail OMAKASE the perfect moment to bask in the refreshing spring air on the terrace of our rooftop bar, while soaking in the breathtaking panorama of Tokyo’s skyline.

What is 86?

Chumley’s was a former speakeasy bar located at 86 Bedford Street in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City. Established during the Prohibition era (1920-1933), this legendary, illicit bar hosted guests in search of alcohol, food and thrills. It is rumored that police would kindly call and tell the bartender to “86” his customers, which meant that a raid was about to happen. 86 is said to have meant to “get rid of” the customers through the back door before the police arrived. One century later, it’s time for you to experience a new “86” high above Shinjuku skies. Welcome to your new urban escape.

For more information, please visit the Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo’s official website.