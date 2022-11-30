Recently new on the Tokyo dining scene, Kita-Aoyama’s Il Lupino Prime Italian restaurant is the place to be for those craving a deluxe Christmas dining experience. Located hidden away off the main streets of bustling Kita-Aoayama, Il Lupino Prime, which opened in July 2022, is the perfect place to enjoy a festive Christmas dining experience.

Upon entering Il Lupino Prime guests are greeted with a luxurious bar dining area which is both delightfully lit by natural light during the day, and candlelight style overhead lights shine a golden warmth over those who chose to have a glass of wine or a craft cocktail after sunset. The bar area also caters for guests who would like to dine from the grand menu whilst staying comfortable in the bar area. Il Lupino Prime also features a dining hall, a VIP room, as well as outdoor terrace dining. The terrace is pet friendly so those wishing to spend Christmas with their fluffy friends will feel very much at home here.

The Christmas Menu, created by Mr.Wolfgang Zwiener, founder of world- famous steakhouses in America, is centered around a prime T-bone steak which is flown directly from the United States. This special menu is on offer during the limited time between

Friday December 16th until Sunday 25th December.

The festive Christmas course begins with an amuse of caviar, USDA prime beef, and tuna and avocado. An appetizer platter of uncured ham, caprese salad and fish carpaccio follows. The presentation of which, echoes the festive season with micro herbs and basil adorning each appetizer.

This is followed by Caccuicco seafood soup, a Tuscan speciality with shrimp and scallops. The Christmas Course main dish features a t-bone steak cooked to perfection at high temperature. The truffle risotto is the perfect companion to this impressive t-bone.

Finishing with Italian Tiramisu and catalana, and coffee to warm guests during the wintery Tokyo December weather, this Christmas dining experience is one you won’t want to miss. Reservations for this special Christmas course are now open for both lunch and dinner services.

IL LUPINO PRIME

Address: 3-4-3 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0061

Nana Aoyama Shop & Restaurant 2F

Telephone: 03-6804-5661

Open Hours: 11:30~23:30 (L.O. at 22:30)

Access: 5 minute walk from Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line, Ginza Line, Hanzomon Line

Omotesando Station Exit A3

Website: https://illupinojapan.jp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/illupinoprime_tokyo/

Christmas Dinner Special Course: 25,000 yen per person (tax included)

Christmas lunch special course 19,000 yen per person (tax included)

*10% service charge will be charged.

Images: Courtesy of Il Lupino Prime