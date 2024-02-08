The World’s First Fully-Immersive Theme Park Opening in Tokyo This March Tokyo's newest indoor theme park! By Arden Kreuzer and Naomi Hannah

Image from Immersive Fort Tokyo Official Website

Tired of waiting in two-hour lines for a one-minute joy ride at Disneyland? Opening in Odaiba on March 1, 2024, Immersive Fort Tokyo has you covered. This fully immersive theme park allows visitors to become part of the attractions, eliminating the boundary between passenger and ride. Claimed to be the first fully indoor immersive theme park in the world, Immersive Fort Tokyo utilizes the European-style architecture leftover from the Venus Fort shopping mall as well as elaborate set designs for each of the attractions to craft a fully engaging atmosphere.

The theme park will offer twelve interactive attractions along with shops and restaurants. Crack clues in a murder mystery with Sherlock Holmes in an immersive theater experience, set and storyline crafted to stimulate the feelings of tension and excitement involved in solving real cases. Solve puzzles in a Tokyo Revengers-themed escape room while interacting with characters from the hit anime. For thrill-seekers, escape the infamous serial killer Jack the Ripper, in a horror maze resembling the streets of 19th-century London. The set is said to be so realistic that it includes important historical sites from the period such as Dorset Street, the Ten Bells pub and the Whitechapel district. For adults, step into your main character era and venture into the streets of an old Edo pleasure district following an interactive storyline guided by your actions.

Image from Immersive Fort Tokyo Official Website

A one-day casual pass will be priced at ¥6,800 for adults and ¥3,000 for children and offers access to nine of the attractions. The standard pass will cost ¥9,800 for adults and ¥6,000 for children and will include the nine basic attractions plus your choice of ‘The Sherlock Murder Case’ or ‘The Tokyo Revengers Escape’. Finally, the ¥14,800 premium pass for adults only gives visitors access to the R-rated Edo Oiran immersive theater experience. Get out of the passenger seat and chart your own journey at Immersive Fort Tokyo this March.

Access:

Immersive Fort Tokyo can be accessed via three different train lines- the Yurikamome line, the Saikyo line, and the Rinkai line. From Shibuya station, you can take the Saikyo line directly to Tokyo Teleport station and the theme park will be a short fifteen-minute walk away. For those coming from Shinjuku station, first head over to Osaki station by the JR Yamanote line then change to the Rinkai line. If you’re looking for a scenic ride there, catch the Yurikamome line from Shimbashi station for beautiful views of the Tokyo cityscape.

Address: 1 Chome-3-15 Aomi

Opening from March 1st

11 am – 7 pm/8 pm (depending on the day)

immersivefort.com/en/

Image from Immersive Fort Tokyo Official Website