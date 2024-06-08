Get a Taste of French Summer at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo Limited Edition Summer Fruits Afternoon Tea Menu By Nick Gericke

This summer’s events at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo turn to one of the world’s most iconic cities, Paris. The French Kitchen at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo is serving an elegant afternoon tea crafted from carefully picked seasonal ingredients. Let yourself be transported to the phenomenal gardens of the French capital.

This themed menu will come in three consecutive offering “seasons”, serving an ideal afternoon treat for the different moods throughout the Tokyo summer. The first season begins with a selection of mango, melon and American cherry sweets, including rich mango pastries and fruit snacks. The second season follows with passionfruit, pineapple and peach dishes, rose-scented peach jelly and homemade ice cream macaron lollipops. The summer festivities conclude with a third season featuring peach, Shine Muscat and fig creations, including fig and Bourbon vanilla waffle baskets. All three plans include a selection of savories such as tricolore sandwiches, fine cheese and tartines with a seasonal fruit twist. Come and find your perfect match in a collaboration of Parisian and Tokyo summer.

Offer Details

Dates:

“First Season” May 28 – June 30

“Second Season” July 1 – July 31

“Third Season” August 1 – September 16

Time: 3 pm – 5 pm

Summer Fruits Afternoon Tea Menu ¥5,940 (weekdays only)

With a glass of Champagne ¥7,590 (weekends and holidays)

grand.hyatt.jp/afternoontea/

