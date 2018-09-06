/>

LOTTERY: Kaleb James Music
Six live shows and six pairs of tickets for Metropolis readers

By | Posted on September 6, 2018

A regular on the Tokyo music scene, Kaleb James is back with a lineup of incredible collaborative shows this October and November! The New-York-born musician has performed with an array of artists, including SMAP and Mariah Carey, proving himself a stamp of quality on live shows. At these events, the keyboardist and singer will be playing with a number of both foreign and local musicians, displaying his adaptability with a range of genres including rock, fusion, soul, funk, jazz and pop.
Metropolis is happy to announce that we are holding a lottery with two free tickets to each of the shows listed. It will be a guaranteed good night of incredible music! James will be performing live at:

 Paradise Cafe (Yokohama), Thursday October 11th at 7:30pm
 Rakuya (Nakameguro), Monday October 22 at 7:30pm
 Paradise Cafe (Yokohoma), Monday October 29th at 7:30pm
 Paradise Cafe (Yokohoma), Tuesday November 6th at 7:30pm
 Rakuya (Nakameguro), Wednesday November 14th at 7:30pm
 Room 39 (Nishiazabu), Sunday November 18th at 6:30pm
  

 