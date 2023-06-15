If you have spent any amount of time in Japan, it’s safe to assume that you have developed an interest in Anime. Tokyo is a great place to immerse yourself in everything that Cool Japan has to offer. But finding places not crowded with tourists can be difficult, especially if you don’t speak a lot of Japanese. In a previous article, we listed 5 of the different Tokyo cafes featured in anime. But what about cafes that bring anime to you? We have you covered. We rounded up 10 of the best anime themed pop-up shops and cafes happening this summer and listed them here below.

“Ohshi no Ko Exhibition Lies and AI” Collaboration Cafe

Cost: Entrance ¥1,000 Food ¥770 – ¥1,600 Shop ¥350 – ¥1,000

Where: Ikebukuro near the station

When: Jun 2 – Jun 25

Business hours: Cafe, 11:00 – 21:30（Dine-in last order 20:30／Take-out last order 21:00) Shop, 11:00 – 21:00

Notes: You can make a reservation for Jun 17 here or Jun 18 here

While reservations are not required, it is suggested due to the projected high volume of customers.

“My Hero Academia” X SWEETS PARADISE

Cost: Entrance, Adult ¥1,490 Tax included, Child ¥1,040 + menu price and special gift Shop, ¥440 – ¥2,000

Where: Ikebukuro near the station, Machida near the station, and Chiba LaLaport Tokyo Bay store.

When: Jun 1 – Jun 30

Business hours: Weekdays, 11:00 – 21:00 Weekdays, 10:30 – 22:00

Notes: Though not required, you may make a reservation using the Sweets Paradise App here. Cosplay is not allowed at this event.

“Dr.STONE” X Collaboration Cafe Honpo

Cost: Food, ¥1,320 Desert price ¥1,200 Shop, ¥440 – ¥1,500

Where: Akihabara

When: Jun 16 – Jul 17

Business hours: Weekdays, 12:30 – 20:00 Weekends, 11:00 – 20:00

Notes: You can make a reservation for Jun 17 here or Jun 18 here

Reservations, while free of charge, are required for this event. Many dates are already sold out but there are still many available time slots. You can make your reservations here.

“SPY×FAMILY” X TOWER RECORDS CAFE

Cost: Differs depending on reservation.

Where: Jingumae, Shibuya

When: Jun 29 – Jul 29

Business hours: 10:30 – 21:00

Notes: Reservations are required for this pop-up shop. If you are attending, please make sure to arrive 10 minutes before your reservation time. New Tower Records members can sign up for reservations here while returning members can sign up here. Hurry! Tickets are going fast!

You must dine at the pop-up cafe in order to purchase merchandise. Sales start from 10:30 am on Thursday, Jun 29.

“Tokyo Revengers” X Bunbogu Cafe

Cost: Food, ¥1,500 – ¥2,000 Shop, ¥500 – ¥2,000

Where: Jingumae, Shibuya

When: Jun 1 – Jul 31

Business hours: 11:00 – 20:40 (Closed Tuesdays)

Notes: Reservations are required and performed on a lottery basis. To enter the lottery click here.

“Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse” X Shibuya109

Cost: Food, ¥1,500 – ¥1,700 Shop, ¥440 – ¥3,080

Where: Shibuya109 B2F

When: Jun 2 to Jun 18

Business Hours: 10:00 – 22:00

Notes: In celebration of the new Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse Movie, this pop-up store and cafe will be offering limited food items, special merchandise, and a unique photo spot.

“Golden Kamuy” X Sanrio Characters

Cost: Food, ¥1,500 – 1,700 Shop, ¥440 – 3,080

Where: Ikebukuro near the station

When: Jun 29 to Sep 3

Business Hours: Cafe, 11:00 – 21:30 (Food LO 20:30, Drink LO 21:00) Shop, 11:00 – 21:00

Notes: Reservations will be given priority but are not necessary. If you are interested in making a reservation click here for more information.

Not all anime-themed pop-up shops are cafes. Listed below are some merchandise-only anime-themed pop-up shops.

“Seraph of the End” Japanese-style costume store at MAGNET by Shibuya109

Where: MAGNET by Shibuya109 5F

When: Jul 1 – Jul 17

Items: Acrylic stands, keychains, tote bags, and more. Click here for the entire list.

Hours: 10:00 – 21:00

Notes: This pop-up shop is not first come first serve, they will hold a lottery on the day of for admission. Lottery time is from 10:05 – 10:15.

“BLUE LOCK” sea side POP-UP SHOP

Where: Yurakucho Marui 8F “SPACE4”

When: Jun 23 – Jul 2

Items: Scarf, keychains, stickers, LED acrylic stands, and much more.

Hours: 11:00 – 20:00

Notes: This beach-themed pop-up shop hosts a staggering amount of limited merchandise that you will not want to miss. For the full item list click here. Customers who purchase more than ¥3,000 worth of merchandise can join a lottery for the chance to win either a tall acrylic set, a complete postcard set, or a single random postcard (1 out of 4). You may also pay to enter the lottery.

“Horimiya” Summer Yukata Store in Ikebukuro and Akihabara

Where: Ikebukuro 3F and Akihabara Building 1 1F

When: Jun 24 – Jul 13

Items: Notebooks, keychains, photocard holders, cookie jars, and more.

Hours: 11:00 – 21:00

Notes: If you purchase ¥2,000 worth of products you will receive a special photo card. Click here for more information.