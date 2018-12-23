Kyoto or Nikko not on your travel plans but still want to step back in time to the age of samurais and ninjas? Deep amongst the kaleidoscopic backdrop of video games, maid cafes and other colorful characters that make up Tokyo’s Akihabara district is an opportunity to do just that. Only a short 3-minute walk from JR Akihabara Station, visitors to Kotoratei can try on some authentic samurai armor for a ¥5,000 fee, test their shuriken (ninja throwing star) throwing skills (¥500 gets you eight throws) and send personalized postcards emblazoned with traditional motifs back home.

The impressive samurai armor takes around 20 minutes to put on, plenty of time to fully appreciate the intricacies of the craftsmanship involved and the process itself. Once complete, strike your best samurai pose as the friendly and helpful staff provide you with a photographic record of the transformation, either with the instore camera or your own. There’s even an option for children to try on for ¥3,500 (providing they are over 6 years old) making Kotoratei a fun place for all the family.

Experience using a piece of iconic ninja weaponry by taking part in some target practice with shurikens and discover how deadly your aim is. If armour and weapons aren’t really your cup of tea, then take a moment to show off your creative side by using a selection of stamps to create personalized postcards that staff will kindly send on your behalf to anywhere in the world.

There’s no need for a reservation, just casually stop by for a memorable travel experience.

https://kotora.shop

Oomori Bldg. 3F, 1-3-14 Akihabara, Chiyoda-ku, 102-0031

Opening hours: Daily 11am-8pm

email: kotora@onebetter.co.jp