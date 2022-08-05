Since its birth in 2018, Tokyo Lovehotels has showcased over 300 local and international artists, popups, and performance acts. In collaboration with Metropolis Japan, Tokyo Lovehotels cherry-picks 3 talents each month to be featured as LOVEHO SELECTS, showcasing artists and small businesses to readers and culture enthusiasts alike.

“Tokyo LoveHotels is an art-event organization based in Tokyo, Japan, that gathers local and international talents of all ranges to share a night of art, music, experiences, and love with the community. They support artists by providing space for them to perform, promote, network, sell, and exhibit their work; free of charge and commission.”

LOVEHO SELECTS: August

Artist: Laya

Loveho says:

Laya was one of the first performers at Tokyo Lovehotels. Her romantically inclined sense of music and artistry was a perfect fit for our Valentine’s theme back in 2018. Mixing English and Japanese lyrics, she mesmerizes her listeners with soulful vibes and compelling rhythms; a true love-call.

Biography:

Born in Tokyo, from a young age Laya has been influenced by Motown and black music, influenced by her mother. She joined a gospel team in Atlanta and was picked up by her vocal coach to record solo. She has continued to pursue music ever since and is currently based in her home country, Japan.

Message from Laya:

“Hello Metropolis Magazine and Tokyo Lovehotels lovers!

I’m honored to be a part of the first issue. I have a lot of new music prepared for you guys and I’m really excited for it! I hope I can channel my message through my music.

Lastly, let me share one of my favorite sentences and please read it out loud to your self:

”I have all the answers within me”

Love, Laya”

Official link:

instabio.cc

Instagram:

instagram.com/i.am.laya_

Painter: Davis Uesugi

Loveho says:

Ever since Davis Uesugi joined us at Tokyo Lovehotels, he has been setting the tone for our events through colorful, vibrant and innuendo-packed live paintings. His iconic and raw artworks have always grasped the attention of the crowd and left an unforgettable imprint.

Biography:

Half-Japanese and half-Ghanaian, Davis Uesugi was residing abroad until moving back to Japan at age 13. Although he began his artistic journey four years ago, he feels it started years before that, just without realizing. From a young age, Davis always had the need to express himself due to the lack of connection felt in moving and constantly changing environments. Art was a way for him to communicate and send a message. Recently he started calling it “A fools message.”

Message from Davis Uesugi:

“My art is like me, just like you

My art is meaningful, but meaningless

My art is relatable, but misunderstood

My art is mine, just as it’s yours

My art is where I found myself, and you found me

And there I found myself…”

Instagram:

instagram.com/davis_uesugi

Brand: Unique 365

Loveho says:

When Unique 365 hosted their popup at Tokyo Lovehotels, they seamlessly portrayed a sense of elegance and cool; from golden hangers to sleek visual representation and vibrant lingerie. We can feel how each garment is made with love, care and dedication, with women in mind.

Biography:

Unique365 creates effortlessly sexy lingerie that can be worn every single day of the year. Hence the name – Unique365 is for people who want to feel unique 365 days a year, no matter the occasion.

Our brand started from love and appreciation for the female body. Our designs aim to blur the line between sexy lingerie and comfortable daily underwear. We created Unique365 so that ladies can feel sexy and confident not only when getting ready for a date with that special someone, but also every day, when throwing on a cute but comfortable set under their daily clothes.

Message from Unique 365:

“We believe confidence comes from within.

And when it comes to fashion, it starts with lingerie.

We made it Unique, so you can feel Unique.”

Official Website:

unique365.co

Instagram:

instagram.com/unique.365

