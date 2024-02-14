CHILLAXY Shinjuku Japan's premiere CBD brand has a new location in Tokyo By Metropolis

From onsen to tea ceremonies, Japanese culture has always had an appreciation for quiet moments of relaxation so it’s no wonder that cannabidiol (or CBD) use has been warmly embraced across the country in recent years. CBD, the non-psychoactive compound derived from cannabis, offers a myriad of benefits, from alleviating acne and joint pain to improving sleep and reducing anxiety. Japan has witnessed a surge in CBD’s popularity, leading to the emergence of numerous cafes, dispensaries, and skincare clinics offering CBD-based products.

The new CHILLAXY Shinjuku store interior

Enter CHILLAXY, a brand that takes the CBD lifestyle to new heights. Since its inception in 2020, CHILLAXY has become synonymous with relaxation, drawing inspiration from twilight serenity with its sleepy owl logo and soothing R&B ambiance soundtracking its physical stores. Initially focusing on vape products, the brand has expanded its offerings to include a wide range of CBD and minor cannabinoids, establishing a variety of self-managed stores and introducing six vending machines across some of the most sought-after locations in Tokyo and Yokohama.

On top of CHILLAXY’s four existing stores in Yokohama, Harajuku, Asakusa and Azabujuban, the company has announced an exciting new addition in Shinjuku. Synonymous with Tokyo’s entertainment culture, Shinjuku’s bars, restaurants and gaming centers play host to locals and international visitors alike, drawing crowds from all over the world to popular centers like Kabukicho, Golden Gai and Nichome. Representing a diverse mix of local and international cultures, it’s here that CHILLAXY decided to set up its fifth self-managed location in late January.

The popular CHILLAXY Isezakicho kanji design

At the new location, visitors can peruse a curated selection of popular CBD and cannabinoid offerings from assorted brands, with a primary emphasis on Chillaxy’s own line of products. Guests are not only invited to explore the store’s variety of vapes and other CBD products but actually try the products firsthand and consult with the staff to see what’s the right fit for their individual needs. A new addition to the company’s lineup of products is edibles and, in particular, the company’s CBN matcha and white chocolate cookies are drawing attention from those with a discerning sweet tooth. Baked with supervision from a renowned pastry chef, each cookie contains 500mg of CBN, a cannabinoid known for providing a more recreational buzz than CBD. Combining the bitter taste of matcha and the sweetness of white chocolate, the Chilaxy team recommends half a cookie to relax and unwind and a full cookie for a more recreational experience.

On top of the company’s CBD products, they’ve recently started rolling out their own line of branded apparel featuring a range of designs including the popular Isezakicho design which celebrates the neighborhood of CHILLAXY’s first store location. Replete with a chillout area and the laidback vibes that CHILLAXY has become known for and conveniently located close to other popular destinations like Shin-Okubo and Takadanobaba, you’re also welcome to simply relax after a day of exploring the city or reenergize before a night out.

Shinjuku Store Information:

Address: 1F, Shinjuku Base, 3-35-4 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Access: 2 minutes walk from JR/Tokyo Metro/Toei Subway/Keio Line/Odakyu Line Shinjuku Southeast/Chuo East Exit

2 minutes walk from Tokyo Metro/Toei Subway Shinjuku-sanchome Exit E9

Phone number: 03-5315-0241

Business hours: Check Google Maps

For more information about CHILLAXY, visit:

Website: www.chillaxy.jp

Twitter: twitter.com/CBD_CHILLAXY_JP

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cbd.chillaxy

Other locations:

CHILLAXY Yokohama

4-114 Isezakicho, Naka Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa 231-0045

Open every day 11am – 7pm

Phone: 045-341-0352

CHILLAXY Harajuku

1-16-7 103, Jingumae, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0001

Open every day 11am – 7pm

Phone: 03-6843-1896

CHILLAXY Asakusa

4F TCRE Asakusa Ekimae Building, 2-19-6 Kaminarimon, Taito-ku, Tokyo 111-0034

Open every day 11am – 7pm

Phone: 03-5246-4578

CHILLAXY Azabujuban

2-8-5 102, Azabujuban, Minato City, Tokyo 106-0045

Open every day 1pm~9:00pm

Phone: 03-6543-9048

CHILLAXY vending machine locations:

Shibuya

Harajuku

Yokohama Akebonocho

Azabu Juban

Ikebukuro West Exit

Ikebukuro Chihaya