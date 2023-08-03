Since its birth in 2018, Tokyo Love Hotels has showcased over 300 local and international artists, pop ups, and performance acts. In collaboration with Metropolis, Tokyo Love Hotels cherry-picks 3 talents each month to be featured as LOVEHO SELECTS, showcasing artists and small businesses to readers and culture enthusiasts alike.

“Tokyo Love Hotels is an art-event organization based in Tokyo, Japan, that gathers local and international talents of all ranges to share a night of art, music, experiences, and love with the community. They support artists by providing space for them to perform, promote, network, sell, and exhibit their work; free of charge and commission.”

Brand: Vivat Veritas



LoveHo says:

When it comes to Kimono fabric remakes, Vivat Veritas is the one. From her first popup at Tokyo Love Hotels in 2020, Vivat Veritas has bloomed into a beautiful & original boutique-style brand. It is clear that Chie, the designer, carefully picks out fabric and designs garments hand-crafted with love and care. Ever since the launch of Vivat Veritas, we have seen many people in Tokyo wearing Chie’s pieces, and we are sure her journey has only begun.

Biography:

Chie aims to work with fabrics and styles that span multiple dimensions. She generally prefers to work with feminine contours incorporating the old world into the new. Her works span from casual to formal, from weddings to nightwear. Her unique style has developed over the years to draw from both her native Japanese upbringing and her time and experiences living internationally.

Chie enjoys working in any and all fabrics but has recently found that reusing traditional Japanese kimono fabric has gained traction amongst a new and growing clientele. Chie began sewing after graduating from college. Her involvement with fashion design began with a borrowed sewing machine and the desire to make a simple pillowcase. Over the next few years, that small project became a small business named Vivat Veritas. She credits her development as a designer and small business owner to numerous factors. She is grateful for the many people who have helped support her interest and learning over these past years.

Message from Vivat Veritas:

“I’ve had an opportunity to have a pop-up shop at Loveho four times in the past. I love the crowd; they are friendly and curious and seem to enjoy the kimono element of my clothes. I try to bring new products each time, such as cropped bustiers made of kimono obi for instance for the last pop-up back in April!”

Official Website:

https://vivatveritas.com/

Instagram:

http://www.instagram.com/vivatveritas/

Performer: Honoyuyu

LoveHo says:

Among the many dancers we come across, Honoyuyu is one of a kind. The two girls, Honoka and Yuyu have a way of mesmerizing the crowd with not only their distinctive dance moves but their costumes and attention to detail. In a single run of a show, they can transform and go from two dancing nuns into BDSM-chic goth apparitions. Honoyuyu is a show stopper, and we recommend you go see them live!

Biography:

Honoyuyu is a dance group consisting of the dancers, Honoka and Yuyu. They develop original choreographies that incorporate hip-hop, animation, and their own unique movements. Honoyuyu move their bodies to each beat and unfold shows that interweave their interpretation of physical spirituality.

Message from Honoyuyu:

“From now on, we will continue creating wonderful works with Honoyuyu, so we kindly ask for your support ♡”

Instagram:

www.instagram.com/honoka_yamasaki/

www.instagram.com/m_yuyubam/

Artist: yocosu

LoveHo says:

Yocosu is a magical artist that is capable of transforming mundane subjects into mystical ones. His illustrations and paintings mainly consist of people, animals, and cities portrayed as romantic, fairytale-like. Yocosu has exhibited at Tokyo Love Hotels, as well as awed us with his life-size live painting at our last event. He will be having his solo exhibition in September, so please go check him out!

Biography:

Fantasy, freedom, youth, watery, peaceful, gentle, sensitive, friendly, at one’s own pace, a heartful creature.

Message from yocosu:

“Please come see my solo exhibition in September!”

Instagram:

www.instagram.com/yocosu_313/