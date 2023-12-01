LOVEHO SELECTS December 2023 By Tokyo Love Hotels

Since its birth in 2018, Tokyo Love Hotels has showcased over 300 local and international artists, pop-ups, and performance acts. In collaboration with Metropolis, Tokyo Love Hotels cherry-picks 3 talents each month to be featured as LOVEHO SELECTS, showcasing artists and small businesses to readers and culture enthusiasts alike.

“Tokyo Love Hotels is an art-event organization based in Tokyo, Japan, that gathers local and international talents of all ranges to share a night of art, music, experiences, and love with the community. They support artists by providing space for them to perform, promote, network, sell, and exhibit their work; free of charge and commission.”

Artist: Viviane Cosmica

LoveHo says:

The stars and the universe are always fascinating, and Viviane Cosmica brings us one step closer. Her depiction of the cosmos and all that it entails, grasps both tangibility and mysticism. When we see Viviane Cosmica’s art, it is as if we must take a moment to acknowledge a vision deeper and bigger than both the observer and its creator. Elegant and powerful works of art that find its place regardless of location.

Biography:

Fascinated by the spiritual and the mystical, Viviane’s art is deeply inspired by the mysteries of the universe. She transforms invisible vibrations into tangible art to activate deeper awareness.

Message from Viviane Cosmica:

“During this drastically changing era, one of the most important aspects of our existence is the evolution of “consciousness.”

The time for awakening has come.

We are the change that we wish to see.”

Instagram:

@vivianecosmica

Flower Stylist: HANADOROBOU (Mr. Flower thief)

LoveHo says:

HANADOROBOU is the definition of a cool floral artist. He refers to himself as the “flower thief”, arranging flowers guerilla-style on the streets; where you least expect it. If you ever happen to run into flowers popping out of a 7 Eleven printer, a sidewalk bin, or if you see a suspicious man on a skateboard with a bag full of colorful flora… it may just be HANADOROBOU in action.

Biography:

A clan of unidentified flower stylists.

They draw inspiration from the streets.

They do popup guerrilla flower stands on the streets of midnight Tokyo.

They love to mash up flowers and non-floral street materials.

They offer flower styling for shoots, space decoration, bouquets, arrangements, or anything flower-related.

Message from HANADOROBOU:

“We find romance in the story where people who usually wouldn’t care, get hit by a wave of emotions seeing flowers blooming on the streets of their daily commute, and can’t help but to steal them.”

Instagram (main):

@kono87dorobou

Instagram (portfolio):

@konohanadorobou

Nail Artist: KOMACHILABO☆yukari

LoveHo says:

If you are looking for a trusted, unique, and experienced nail artist, LoveHo recommends KOMACHILABO☆yukari. She has had a popup booths at our events numerous times dressed in her iconic kimonos, providing colourful, funky, and experimental nail art. She caters to everyone, and always leaves the customer with more than expected. If she is not with us at one of our events, you can find her at her own eclectic and chic downtown salon!

Biography:

inspiring nail artists

After becoming an independent artist at the age of 25, she started doing art not only with nails but utilizing various ways of expression. Currently, she is launching a kimono brand centered around nail artists and draws inspirational art on the store murals.

Message from KOMACHILABO☆yukari:

”I had a very lonely childhood. However, with time I started to meet people and feel happy. I want to pass on all my activities to the poor children of the future. I want to prove through the way I live that all the people I have yet to meet in the future will enrich my life.”

Instagram:

@komachilaboyukari