Since its birth in 2018, Tokyo Lovehotels has showcased over 300 local and international artists, popups, and performance acts. In collaboration with Metropolis Japan, Tokyo Lovehotels cherry-picks three talents each month to be featured as LOVEHO SELECTS, showcasing artists and small businesses to readers and culture enthusiasts alike.

“Tokyo LoveHotels is an art-event organization based in Tokyo, Japan, that gathers local and international talents of all ranges to share a night of art, music, experiences, and love with the community. They support artists by providing space for them to perform, promote, network, sell, and exhibit their work; free of charge and commission.”

LOVEHO SELECTS: December

Artist: Risei

Loveho says:

RISEI’s world of colourful creatures is what he refers to as “home.” Having both exhibited and live-painted at Tokyo Love Hotels, his seemingly strange and at times unsettling creatures elude nothing but harmless warmth and comfort. RISEI is an active artist that paints murals all around Tokyo, and most Tokyoites will come across one at one point or another. RISEI has a vast collection of merch that relates to this “home,” such as pillows, rugs, mug cups, and casual wear. They are all curated with family-oriented words of welcome and warm colours. If this is home then we would like to go!

Biography:

Born in 1993 and raised on Ishigaki Island in Okinawa Prefecture.

In 2011, moved to Tokyo on the spur of the moment.

In 2017, suddenly started my career as an artist.

The theme is “HOME”, the place we are going back to. He creates his work by thinking about his family and friends. The characters are always telling us something with their colorful, warm, and impressive variety of expressions. He draws on the walls of hotels, offices, and also creates animations and pottery.

Message from Risei:

“I would like to describe the thoughts and feelings that are important to me in the creation of my work. Home is the place where we are going back to. There are friends and family who are waiting for you. The one and only place we don’t have confusions or chaos. There is warm love, friendship, and joy. We feel loneliness or get hurt because we are alive. We nurture love or cry because we are alive. I have a place to go back where friends and family are waiting for me. There are friends and family who are saying welcome back, and it is filled with love.”

Official Website:

https://oyayubidesignshop.stores.jp/

Instagram:

www.instagram.com/risei_oyayubi_face

Brand: hazelle



Loveho says:

hazelle is a beautifully sustainable inner/outerwear brand with it’s HQ in Tokyo. From the designer Naomi Sundberg’s apartment to popup shops in department stores, Naomi has a true skill in growing a business from scratch. Tokyo Love Hotels had the honour to interview her on our Tokyo Love Hotels podcast, where she discussed the process of self-taught sewing, material-research, and her ever growing willpower to continue, even when told no. Thanks to Naomi’s resilience, passion, and meticulous approach, hazelle garments truly feel amazing to wear, with a perfect fit for any body. Her story is an inspiration for creatives, and proves that motivation, patience, and willpower can bring reality to any dream. We suggest you listen to her full story on our Tokyo Love Hotels Podcast!

“Episode 014 – “Panty Talk” with Naomi Sundberg from hazelle”

https://youtu.be/_1-aOvkCqkg

Biography:



hazelle is an inner/outerwear brand, launched in the summer of 2019 by model and designer, Naomi Sundberg. The brand is inspired by young women who work in urban environments, at their most vulnerable “hazy” state. Each piece is designed to bring out the wearers true personalities with the comfort and support it provides in their day to day.

hazelle prioritizes in sustainability practices, using original organic cotton/spandex material milled in Los Angeles. Core products are perfected through small production runs in Aichi Prefecture, Japan. hazelle’s first collection of outerwear is scheduled to launch in 2023 Spring. The new products are limited items, constructed with dead stock fabrics with functional undergarment built inside them.

Message from hazelle:

“We’re so grateful to have had an amazing community of support where we started here in Tokyo. It encouraged us to keep creating through tough times during the pandemic. Thank you for wearing hazelle and making our small business dream a reality!”

Official Website:

www.hazelle-wear.com

Instagram:

www.instagram.com/hazelle_wear

Music: Sushi Banks



Loveho says:

Sushi Banks was the first live performer at Tokyo Love Hotels to bring a full band. Despite it being his first ever performance, Sushi Bank’s grungy yet notably therapeutic music, stage presence, and relatable lyrics easily made Sushi Banks one of our favourite live shows at Tokyo Love Hotels. From his production of music to his shows, Sushi Banks curates his vision to perfection. We think his originality is amazing, and we encourage you to go check him out!

Biography:

Sushi Banks is a Miami grown artist currently based in Yokohama, Japan. In just a short time frame he’s released works in multiple genres varying from Punk Rock, Emo Rap, to Bedroom Pop. Banks garnishes his musical inspiration from the fervor of life. Channeling his emotions into music allows him to transform feelings otherwise inexpressible into communicative works of art. Music is his therapy.

Sushi Banks uniquely approaches the music scene. Releasing work only when inspired by life and drastically altering his musical sound to fit his current mental state. From his popular rock sounds displayed on his 2021 EP “COGITATIVE STATE” to his more recent exploratory sounds in his single titled “Is this it?” Banks’ sound has no limits. Currently he is working on his second EP and a few singles set to release in a few months. We’re excited to see what sound he’ll explore next!

Message from Sushi Banks:



”Find what you like and do it often. Find who you love and spend your time with them.”

Instagram:

www.instagram.com/ripsushib