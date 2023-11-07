The Pizza Bar on 38th By Marina Amposta

Among the numerous pizzerias in Tokyo, there’s one nestled in Chuo that sets itself apart from the rest. The Pizza Bar on the 38th has been ranked the fifth-best pizza bar in the world by Big 7 Travel, and it’s no wonder. High-quality Italian organic ingredients, from the fermented flour to the tomatoes, basil, and fresh Bufala mozzarella, make for delicious slices straight out of the brick oven. Opt for their menu Omakase to savor eight different slices of pizza. The selection changes with the seasons, adding an authentic touch to the experience. One of the highlights is the ‘Pizzino’ pizza, also known as la preferita, which is made with black olives and black truffles. Elevate your experience by pairing it with a Ca’Marcanda Gaja red wine.

Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo

Lunch: 11:30am-12pm, 1:30pm-2pm

Dinner: 5:30pm–7:30pm, 8pm–10pm

2-1-1 Nihonbashimuromachi Chuo-ku

+81 (3) 3270 8188

mandarinoriental.com



