May Community News & Events

Each month I will highlight key issues and events so that you can get more involved in groups and events in and around Tokyo. Before introducing this month’s events I would like to tell you a bit about who am I and why am I doing this.

Since 2005 I have been working as nonprofit NGO consultant in Tokyo. I coordinate all kinds of events and programs like panel discussions, symposiums, fundraising events, training programs, corporate CSR programs, awareness raising programs, project monitoring and evaluation and international collaborations with Japanese organizations. In general I try to promote all types of community engagement.

Sarajean Rossitto

Resilience Women’s Program

One Saturday per month, 2pm – 4pm. Each month focuses on a different theme; May 19 — Physical and Sexual Violence.

The Women’s Program is a series of talks on topics related to trauma and abuse. It is a space for women who want to learn more about these issues, whether or not they have personal experience of trauma. Participants will not be asked to share any personal experiences, but there will be opportunities for private reflection throughout the talks.

May 19, 2pm – 4pm. ¥500 per session, Registration not necessary. Studio R, 4-12-10 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku.

For more info, please contact Charlotte Goff: charlotte@resilience.jp

The Franciscan Chapel Center’s Anonymous 12-Step Programs

Feel that it’s becoming too much? You can beat it with the help of others. Come and talk to people who’ve been there themselves. You’ll find understanding and support.

AA Alcoholics Anonymous: Daily, Monday – Saturday

OA Overeaters Anonymous: Saturdays

CODA Codependents Anonymous: Mondays and Wednesdays

Al-Anon for families and friends of alcoholics: Tuesdays

Call the receptionist at 03-3401-2141 for specific information. All meetings take place at the Franciscan Chapel Center. franciscanchapelcentertokyo.org/12_step_programs/

Knights in White Lycra Charity Pub Quiz Night

Join the Knights in White Lycra for their annual pub quiz on Wednesday May 23 at the Hobgoblin, Roppongi. Exercise your gray matter and give back with KIWL by supporting their chosen nonprofit organizations, Mirai no Mori and NPO Esperanza, that aim to improve the lives of Japan’s disadvantaged children. Teams or individuals are welcome to join!

May 23, 7pm – Late. Hobgoblin, 1F, Aoba Roppongi Building, 3-16-33, Roppongi, Minato-ku. Cost: ¥3,000 including two free drinks.

Register by email at info@kiwl.net. Please put “KIWL Quiz” in subject line and confirm the number of people on your team.

Sophia University Global Action Lecture Series

From the front lines: Nonprofit leaders speak out about … Refugees. Panel Presentations by nonprofit leaders followed by open discussion. Panelists: Jane Best, Executive Director, Refugees International Japan (RIJ), Hiroaki Ishii, Representative Director, Japan Association of Refugees (JAR). JAR provides comprehensive assistance for individual refugees following their arrival in Japan. RIJ supports international projects that provide opportunities for people to lead an independent normal life and projects that enable people to give back to the community. Best will discuss the global refugee situation while Ishii will present the situation in Japan.

May 23, 6:45pm – 8:15pm. Free. Sophia University, Yotsuya Campus, Bldg 6, Room 307. For more information contact: Sophia.Global.Action@gmail.com

Mediation and Conflict Management Techniques with Brad Heckman

Two-day basic managerial conflict mediation fundamentals training.Please register ASAP to guarantee your spot by contacting DiversityDojo@gmail.com

May 7 – 8, 10am – 6pm. International Corporate Strategy Hitotsubashi University, 2-1-2 Hitotsubashi, Chiyoda-ku.

More information on Facebook: facebook.com/events/1757808814275307/

Diversity Dojo Presents David Kohutynski: Coaching to Facilitate Behavior Change in Leaders and Teams

May 7, 6:30pm – 8:30pm. Free. Hitotsubashi University Graduate School of International Corporate Strategy, 2-1-2 Hitotsubashi, Chiyoda-ku, National Center of Sciences, 7F Open Space. Jimbocho Station. Register online: goo.gl/forms/x6XxFnOFAvGM5pzs1

For more information please contact DiversityDojo@gmail.com. facebook.com/DiversityDojo

Band Night for TELL

Band Night for TELL Vol.24, featuring Kanto Plain teacher bands including The Complaints Department, KIST, Woad Wocket, ISSH, and The Speshulls. Special thanks to What The Dickens! pub and staff, TELL volunteers and all of the wonderful supporters of TELL. Together we can make a difference and help shatter stigma.

May 19, 7pm – Late. Free, Donations to benefit TELL gladly accepted. No RSVP necessary. What the Dickens! British pub. 4F, 1-13-3 Ebisu Nishi, Shibuya-ku. Ebisu Station. Event Page: facebook.com/events/163575634344588/

TELL also is looking for event volunteers www.telljp.com

2018 Democrats Abroad Annual Global Meeting

US Citizens from around the world come together in Japan to prepare for the 2018 elections.

May 25 – May 27, 9am – 6pm. KP Shinagawa Conference Center, 3F Takanawa Court, 3-13-1 Takanawa, Minato-ku. dageneralmeetingtokyo.weebly.com

Temple University, Japan Campus (TUJ) Continuing Education Open house/Information Session

Continuing Education offers non-credit courses designed to meet the diverse educational objectives of students.

May 12. TUJ Azabu Hall, 2-8-12 Minami Azabu, Minato-ku. www.tuj.ac.jp/cont-ed/about/form-info-session.html

Nerd Nite Tokyo #22

Nerd Nite is “the Discovery Channel with beer”, a worldwide monthly event series that mixes presentations, performances, trivia, demos, music and of course drinking. Nerd Nite Tokyo events are held in English.

May 11. Doors open 7:30pm, start 8pm. B1F Nagatacho GRID, 2-5-3 Hirakawacho, Chiyoda-ku. Price: ¥1,000 at the door. tokyo.nerdnite.com

St. Mary’s International School Carnival 2018

The annual carnival features fun-filled game booths with exciting prizes, food booths filled with spectacular goodies from over 25 different countries and fabulous live music. Raffle tickets are on sale for a chance to win one of the event’s many outstanding prizes. Proceeds support school educational programs.

May 12, 9am – 4:30pm (rain or shine). St. Mary’s International School, 1-6-19 Seta, Setagaya-ku. smis.ac.jp smiscarnival2018@gmail.com

Nishimachi International School Community Service Flea Market, Bazaar & Talent Show

May 19. Nishimachi International School, 2-14-7 Moto Azabu, Minato-ku. www.nishimachi.ac.jp. info@nishimachi.ac.jp

