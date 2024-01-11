Oyster Shack Shimbashi Freshly harvested seasonal oysters, grilled right at your dining table By Joshua Harvey

In Japan, late autumn air signals the arrival of what is among one of the ocean’s most perfect prizes, oysters. Oyster Shack Shimbashi, as you might have guessed by the name, exists as an unbridled celebration of these beloved bivalves. The restaurant’s interior, from decor to function, is engineered for maximum enjoyment. The walls are adorned with the remnants of long-dispatched shellfish. Gas grills are fashioned into every table, allowing diners to shuck through buckets of oysters with preeminent ease. A surplus of seasonal varieties is also served raw on the half-shell, charting a briny road map around the Sea of Japan. The exhaustive menu even allows space for the tasty morsels to be simmered, broiled, and fried. Methods of consumption at Oyster Shack certainly abound, as do smiles on the faces of rowdy, seawater-soaked diners.

1-6-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku

5 min. walk from Shimbashi Station

@kakigoya_shimbashi