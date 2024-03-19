Metropolis Spring Issue 2024 See what's inside and where to pick up a copy By Metropolis

Credit: Mike Smith, RinRinDoll

Our Metropolis Spring 2024 Issue is out now and the theme is Style!

As spring unfurls, Tokyoites cast off their winter layers and slip into the light fabrics of the season—so now is the perfect moment to delve into Tokyo’s latest trends. 2024 also marks a huge moment of celebration for Metropolis: our magazine’s 30th anniversary serving the international community.

Discover the creative force of new independent designers making waves in 2024. In this edition, acquaint yourself with Tokyo Clothes Swap, an internationally-minded group that’s passionate about eco-friendly fashion, alongside alt-fashion luminary RinRin Doll and longstanding Harajuku artist Minori.

We showcase local businesses here to help international residents, top spots for tourists to visit and much, much more in Metropolis Spring 2024.

Whether you're a new reader or you've been picking up Metropolis since we first launched, we wish you a warm welcome to our Spring Issue and hope you have a wonderful year ahead. Read this issue's stories by picking up a magazine copy around Tokyo (locations below) or online.

Metropolis Spring 2024 Issue Highlights

Style | Tokyo Spring Fashion

Image credit (from left to right): Harunobu Murata, Murral and Fetico at Rakuten S/S 2024 Fashion Week

Style | Minori

Image Credit: Teppei Takazawa

About Town | Things to do in Tokyo this Spring

Good Eats | Haute Eats

Style | RinRin Doll

Where to find a copy of Metropolis:

Here’s our full list (they go fast, so hurry!)

Or read it online

Some of our favorite spots are:

Book 1st Shinjuku

Books Kinokuniya Tokyo

Junkudo Bookstore Ikebukuro

Kinokuniya Main Store Shinjuku

Maruzen Bookstore Marunouchi

National Azabu Supermarket Minamiazabu

Nissin World Delicatessen Higashi Azabu

Tower Records Shibuya

Tower Records Shinjuku

HMV Shinjuku EAST

Soul Food House Azabu

Full list

Have a great spring season! Stay tuned for our Summer Issue 2024.

Have a great spring season! Stay tuned for our Summer Issue 2024.

for all our latest articles and Tokyo news.