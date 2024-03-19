March 19, 2024
Metropolis Spring Issue 2024
See what's inside and where to pick up a copy
By Metropolis
Credit: Mike Smith, RinRinDoll
Our Metropolis Spring 2024 Issue is out now and the theme is Style!
As spring unfurls, Tokyoites cast off their winter layers and slip into the light fabrics of the season—so now is the perfect moment to delve into Tokyo’s latest trends. 2024 also marks a huge moment of celebration for Metropolis: our magazine’s 30th anniversary serving the international community.
Discover the creative force of new independent designers making waves in 2024. In this edition, acquaint yourself with Tokyo Clothes Swap, an internationally-minded group that’s passionate about eco-friendly fashion, alongside alt-fashion luminary RinRin Doll and longstanding Harajuku artist Minori.
We showcase local businesses here to help international residents, top spots for tourists to visit and much, much more in Metropolis Spring 2024.
Whether you’re a new reader or you’ve been picking up Metropolis since we first launched, we wish you a warm welcome to our Spring Issue and hope you have a wonderful year ahead.
Read this issue’s stories by picking up a magazine copy around Tokyo (locations below) or online.
If you'd ever like to get in touch with us, whether you have a story to share or just have a question, drop us a message at editor@metropolisjapan.com or DM us on Instagram.
Read Metropolis Spring 2024 Online Here
Metropolis Spring 2024 Issue Highlights
Style | Tokyo Spring Fashion
Image credit (from left to right): Harunobu Murata, Murral and Fetico at Rakuten S/S 2024 Fashion Week
Style | Minori
Image Credit: Teppei Takazawa
About Town | Things to do in Tokyo this Spring
Good Eats | Haute Eats
Style | RinRin Doll
Where to find a copy of Metropolis:
Here’s our full list (they go fast, so hurry!)
Some of our favorite spots are:
Kinokuniya Main Store Shinjuku
National Azabu Supermarket Minamiazabu
Nissin World Delicatessen Higashi Azabu
Have a great spring season! Stay tuned for our Summer Issue 2024.
