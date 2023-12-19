Metropolis Winter Issue 2023 See what's inside and where to pick up a copy By Metropolis

Our Metropolis Winter Issue 2023 is out now and the theme is Celebrate!



Tokyo sparkles with the enchanting illuminations of winter, and our 2023-24 Issue celebrates all things festive across the city and beyond. 2024 also marks a huge moment of celebration for Metropolis: our magazine’s 30th anniversary serving the international community.



Embrace the chilly air with our guide to the best local events across the city or travel to more tolerable climates with our guide to Japan’s warm winter spots. Discover the modern artists bringing fresh life to a sacred art form, and a native’s guide to the New Year’s changing customs. From traditional New Year celebrations to the rising stars ready to define the coming year’s creative narrative, Tokyo has set its bar high for an exciting 2024. We showcase local businesses here to help international residents, top spots for tourists to visit and much, much more.



Whether you’re a new reader or you’ve been picking up Metropolis since we first launched, we wish you a warm welcome to our Winter Issue and hope you have a wonderful year ahead.

Read this issue’s stories by picking up a magazine copy around Tokyo (locations below) or online.

If all that’s still not enough for you, follow us on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook for the very latest updates on our articles and Tokyo news. If you’re looking to dive into the music scene here, check out our Spotify, and if you’d ever like to get in touch with us, whether you have a story to share or just have a question, drop us a message at editor@metropolisjapan.com or DM us on Instagram. We always love hearing from you!

Issue highlights

Winter Travel | Escape the Chill

Celebrate | 2024 Tokyo Music Scene Forecast

Good Eats | The Merriest Meals of the Season

About Town | Things to do in Tokyo this Winter

Celebrate | Modern Shimekazari Art

Where to find a copy of Metropolis:

Here’s our full list (they go fast, so hurry!)

Or read it online

Some of our favorite spots are:

Book 1st Shinjuku

Books Kinokuniya Tokyo

Junkudo Bookstore Ikebukuro

Kinokuniya Main Store Shinjuku

Maruzen Bookstore Marunouchi

National Azabu Supermarket Minamiazabu

Nissin World Delicatessen Higashi Azabu

Tower Records Shibuya

Tower Records Shinjuku

HMV Shinjuku EAST

Soul Food House Azabu

Full list

Have a great winter season! Stay tuned for our Spring Issue 2024.

