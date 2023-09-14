Belonging to the Onodera group, Sushi Ginza Onodera is home to one of Tokyo’s most classic sushi, Edomae-style, upholding and practicing their philosophy to spread Japanese dining culture globally. Currently running 13 restaurants across 4 regions, Sushi Ginza Onodera proudly introduces frozen sushi to the world.

Although it may sound quite bizarre and scary to hear the words “frozen” and “sushi” together, it is probably not what you think it is. The Onodera group freezes a variety of sushi with an art lock freezer made by the Daybreak Corporation, with the aim to deliver authentic Japanese cuisine to those who cannot visit their restaurants. This special freezer ensures that the fish will retain its freshness and flavor even after thawing because of the small ice crystals it forms to keep the moisture. The Onodera group only picks the freshest and highest-quality fish to serve in their restaurants, so this is a perfect opportunity for you to experience a Michelin-star meal in the comfort of your home.

Sushi Ginza Onodera has gained its respect and reputation with not only the meticulous and detailed skills and experience of the chefs but also from the quality of fresh fish from trusted suppliers in one of Japan’s largest fish markets, the Toyosu market, as well as from Hokkaido. For the third time in a row, Sushi Ginza Onodera won the best tuna available at the New Year’s Eve auction at the Toyosu market. This restaurant also earned its Michelin star in 2016 in the New York branch for its high-quality dining experience and food. Unfortunately, the New York branch is closing this year– but never fear, with the Onodera Group’s considerate idea of providing frozen sushi for anyone worldwide to try, the Michelin-star will be carried out to your own home, regardless of where you are.

More details on the price and purchase date will be disclosed in the near future.