METROPOLIS X BLACK LIST TOKYO: MAD MASQUERADE

Metropolis is delighted to invite you to the 2019 edition of Tokyo’s number one Halloween Party on October 26. Once again, Metropolis has collaborated with Black List Tokyo to rouse the after-dark devil in you at PLUSTOKYO, Tokyo’s premier night time locale in the heart of the ever-so-stylish Ginza district.

Expect an electric atmosphere and astounding views (of both Tokyo and the costumed guest list) and enjoy an unforgettable evening of great music, dancing and wicked costumes. So be an innovative individual, get dressed up, and join us on October 26. It’ll be a party you will never forget!

October 26, 2019

9pm – Late

¥3,000

PLUSTOKYO 12F/RF Kirarito Ginza 1-8-19 Ginza, Chuo-ku

Tickets available here.

For all VIP enquiries email info@blacklisttokyo.com



Metropolis is also proud to announce the list of prizes, in conjunction with our sponsors, available for party-goers:

adidas – 1 x men’s backpack and 1 x women’s Boston bag

Bistro Vino – 2 x Bistro Vino weekend brunch with all-you-can-drink sparkling wine vouchers

Club 360 – 5 x Free Class training session vouchers

Criomed Japan – 2 x Cryosauna health treatments and 1 x Criomed Cryofan session

Elana Jade Organic Beauty Salon – 1 x 60-min oil massage, 1 x Shellac pedicure, 1 x Shellac Manicure, 1 x conditioning facial

Longrain – 1 x Dinner course for 2

Noku Kyoto – Complimentary two night stay for 2 (two) persons in a Premium Room including breakfast

MetroPrint – 1 x set of custom designed personal name cards

Pullman Tokyo Tamachi – 1 x night’s stay for 2 in an Executive Deluxe room including breakfast

Septieme – 1 x dinner course for 2 with a glass of champagne to start

Weber-Stephen – Weber Park Free Deluxe Menu vouchers

メトロポリス x Black List Tokyo マッド・マスカレード・ハロウィン・パーティー2019

メトロポリスが誇る東京でNo.1のハロウィンパーティーに今年も皆様をご招待します。

再びBlack List Tokyoとのコラボ企画です。スタイリッシュな銀座の中でも屈指のスポ

ット、PLUSTOKYOにデビルたちがやって来ます。刺激的な雰囲気、東京の夜景とそ

れに負けないゲストたちのコスチューム。音楽とダンスとクレイジーなコスチュームで

、忘れられないハロウィンパーティーを満喫してください。

10月26日は誰にも負けないコスチュームに身を包んで、ハロウィンの夜を盛り上げ

ましょう！

日時：2019年10月26日午後9時～深夜

料金：¥3,000

会場：PLUSTOKYO （東京都中央区銀座1丁目8-19 キラリトギンザ12F/RF）

チケットはこちらから

お問い合わせ： info@blacklisttokyo.com



adidas –男性用のバッグ と 1 x 女性用のボストンバッグ 各1名様

Bistro Vino –ビストロビノの週末ブランチ、スパークリングワイン飲み放題 1名様

Club 360 –無料のトレーニング券 5名様

Criomed Japan –クライオサウナ健康療法（冷却サウナ）券 2名様 / クライオファンセッション 1名様

Elana Jade Organic Beauty Salon – 4名様 – アロマセラピーマッサージ 60分券、シェラックフット券、シェラックハンド券、コンディショニングフェイシャル券

Longrain – ディナーコース2名様分

MetroPrint –カスタム名刺セット 1名様

Noku Kyoto – 朝食付きプレミアムルーム2泊が無料 2名様分

Pullman Tokyo Tamachi –豪華なお部屋での宿泊券（朝食付) 2名様分

Septieme – ディナーコース2名様分 乾杯用シャンパン付き 1組様

Weber-Stephan – 無料 デラックスメニュー 2名様×５組