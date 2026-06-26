Metropolis Summer Issue 2026

See what's inside and where to pick up a copy

Our Metropolis Summer 2026 Issue is out now and the theme is Islands!

For Summer 2026, island-hop with Metropolis. Japan has 14,125 islands, scattered from the volcanic edges of the Izu chain to the subtropical quiet of Ogasawara. Some are shaped by exile, some by industry, some by myth, and some by the simple, relentless rhythm of waves against shore. This issue moves between them.

You’ll step onto Gunkanjima, where concrete rises from the sea, and trace the layered histories of Tsushima, caught between nations and narratives. Travel to the Izu Islands, where distance shapes daily life, and to Ogasawara, where isolation has created an ecosystem found nowhere else.

In Okinawa, we explore hajiichi, where ink was not just decoration but identity, passage and pride, etched into skin with meaning that outlives the body.

From food to folklore, from town streets to open water, these stories don’t try to define Japan’s islands. They invite you into them.

We showcase local businesses to help international residents, top spots for tourists to visit, trendsetters in the spotlight and much, much more in Metropolis Summer 2026. Whether you’re a new reader or you’ve been picking up Metropolis since we first launched, we wish you a warm welcome to our issue.

Read this issue’s stories by picking up a magazine copy around Tokyo (locations below) or online.

If all that’s still not enough for you, follow us on Instagram for the very latest updates on our articles and Tokyo news.

Metropolis Summer 2025 Issue Highlights

Okinawa Islands | Hajichi

Spirit Island | Japan’s Ghost Stories

Izu Islands | The Far Side of Tokyo

Galápagos Syndrome | Gara-kei and Other Endemic Tech

Good Eats | Isles Across the Capital

About Town | Island Fever!

Island Wildlife | The Atlas of Loneliness

【Editorial Content】

Arden Kreuzer, Jessie Carbutt and Takeshi Dylan Sadachi

【Contributors】

Matt Eisenhauer, Sébastien Raineri, Tamaki Hoshi and Trevor Kew

【Design】

Bao-Lan Nguyen-Phuoc

Where to find a copy of Metropolis:

Here’s our full list (they go fast, so hurry!)

Or read it online

Some of our favorite spots are:

Books Kinokuniya Tokyo

Junkudo Bookstore Ikebukuro

Kinokuniya Main Store Shinjuku

Maruzen Bookstore Marunouchi

National Azabu Supermarket Minamiazabu

Nissin World Delicatessen Higashi Azabu

Tower Records Shibuya

Tower Records Shinjuku

HMV Shinjuku EAST

Soul Food House Azabu

Full list

Have a great season! Stay tuned for our Autumn Issue 2026.

In the meantime, follow us on Instagram, Twitter/X, Facebook and Spotify for all our latest articles and Tokyo news.