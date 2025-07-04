Summer Survival Products in Japan 2025 It’s time to upgrade your summer strategy for staying cool and hydrated By Jessie Carbutt

When Tokyo starts to feel like a subtropical soup, it’s time to upgrade your summer strategy for staying cool and hydrated. Whether you’re commuting, festival-hopping, or simply trying not to melt in your sleep, here’s your go-to list of 2025’s best summer survival products in Japan that I’ve suffered in Japan’s Augusts for, so you don’t have to.

G-Zero Lightweight Parasol – From Tokyu Hands, Built to Last

Hands down the best parasols. The G-Zero is ultra-light, ultra-UV-blocking, and ultra-tiny. It fits into even my smallest summer bags without weighing me down, and it’s engineered to not flip or break (I’ve had mine for five years—still perfect). This Tokyu Hands exclusive is like carrying your own portable patch of shade.

Where to buy: Tokyu Hands

Price: ¥3,850

UNIQLO & MUJI Summer Tees

Sweat. Patches. I cannot deal. When I first arrived in Japan, I noticed that I was always the only one on the train with sweat patches. Literally no one else had them. Turns out you just need cotton you can trust, and both UNIQLO and MUJI deliver. Their summer lines feature breathable cotton or AIRism blends that wick away sweat without leaving stains or patches. Minimalist, soft, and odor-resistant.

Where to buy: Tokyu Hands, UNIQLO, Muji

Price: ¥2,000+

Disposable Cooling Sheets

Pop into any convenience store or pharmacy and you’ll find racks of cooling wipes—the secret weapon of salarymen, cyclists and anyone braving Tokyo trains. The best brands (according to me): GATSBY Ice-Type, Biore SaraSara and Sea Breeze. These sheets are like menthol shots for your skin. Keep them chilled in the fridge for maximum effect.

Where to buy: Any drugstore or combini

Price: ¥500

Freeze Your Combini Drink

Grab a bottle of Pocari Sweat or mugicha, or electrolyte jelly pouches from 7-Eleven or Lawson, throw it in your freezer, and take it to go. Some combini’s even sell them frozen. It thaws into a cold, slushy heaven.

Where to buy: Any drugstore or combini

Price: ¥100 – ¥300

Nitori’s Cooling Bedding

Nitori’s N-Cool Series includes cooling pillows, mattress pads, and bedsheets designed to wick heat and stay chill against your skin. The 2025 models have added moisture absorption and anti-odor tech. Realistically, I feel it’s mostly a placebo effect that I’m feeling cooler using them, but it’s certainly better than regular bedding or a thick duvet.

Where to buy: Nitori

Price: ¥1,990+

Cooling Spray Mists

Pocket-sized bottles that spritz a menthol mist on your skin or clothes. Try the Shoshugen Cool Spray or Biore Cooling Mist for a mid-day reset.

Where to buy: Tomod’s, Matsumoto Kiyoshi

Price: ¥764

Furin Japanese Wind Chimes

Not a physical cooling tool, but a psychologically cooling effect for your brain. The soft tinkling sound evokes breezes and creates a calm, cooler-feeling environment. Hang by a window or balcony to get those mood-based chill points. Daiso has cheap ones that make great souvenirs for friends, too.

Where to buy: Daiso

Price: ¥1,500+

Portable Fan – The MVP of Every Japanese Summer

If there’s one thing I refuse to leave home without between July and September, it’s a rechargeable portable fan. Whether I’m waiting on a platform with no breeze in sight or standing in a festival crowd, this little lifesaver gives instant relief. Look for ones with adjustable speed settings and a neck strap (trust me). Some even double as power banks. I’ve dropped mine about five times and it’s still spinning strong.

Where to buy: Don Quijote, Bic Camera, Loft, Muji

Price: ¥1,500–¥3,000

