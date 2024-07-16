Mexican Restaurants in Tokyo Our favorite spots for authentic Mexican cuisine By Arden Kreuzer

Image by Arden Kreuzer: Tacos from Tacos 3hermanos

Tacos 3hermanos–Omotesando

Image courtesy of Tacos 3hermanos

What started as a taco truck experiment has evolved into chef Furuya Yamato opening his first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the bustling Omotesando district. After spending nearly a decade living in Mexico City and perfecting the art of street tacos, Japan-born Yamato now serves traditional Carnitas and Suadero tacos alongside other classics like Chilaquiles. The restaurant also offers imported Modelo and Tecate beers. Arguably the best Mexican tacos in Japan, the lively atmosphere and Mexican music make this spot a true gem in Tokyo.

3-26-5 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

@tacos_3hermanos_df

Fonda Mexicana–Ginza

The award-winning chef and culinary director, Roberto Santibañez, leads FONDA MEXICANA New York’s new location in Tokyo. The restaurant spices up a fine dining experience with an authentic taste of Mexico. The sophisticated menu features traditional Mexican dishes like Guacamole Chicharrón, Tuna Tostada, Mixote Grilled Chicken and Steak Fajitas.

7-2-18 Ginza, Chuo-ku

@fonda.ginza

La Jolla–Hiroo

Named after the San Diego Seaside town of La Jolla, meaning “the jewel” in Spanish, this Mexican eatery opened in 1987 taking inspiration from Northern Mexican and San Diego-style dishes. Entrees like Enchiladas and Quesadillas are served on plates with Mexican spiced rice and refried beans. Set with a full bar, sip on frozen margaritas in the cozy and local atmosphere of La Jolla.

5-16-3 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku

la-jolla.jp/about.html

Hacienda Del Cielo–Daikanyama

Hacienda Del Cielo features a more modern take on Mexican dishes fused with an array of flavors from South America, including Brazil, Peru and Argentina. The modern and elegant interior along with the rooftop patio set a vibrant atmosphere amidst the Tokyo skyline.

10-1 Sarugakucho, Shibuya-ku

huge.co.jp/restaurant/modern-mexicano/hacienda

@haciendadelcielo