Osaka Noh Festival 2024 A Timeless Tradition Meets Modern Innovation Ahead of EXPO 2025 By Takeshi Dylan Sadachi

Despite the fast-paced world of modern entertainment, there is a particular type of performance that has been passed down for centuries: Noh. This ancient Japanese dance-drama theatrical form, known for its minimalist beauty and spiritual essence, offers audiences a portal to 14th-century Japan. This autumn from October 12 to November 24, the Osaka Noh Festival is holding cultural events such as Noh theater and workshops in various locations around the city.

Festival Highlights:

A Multisensory Encounter: Noh Performance on the Ship

Oct 12 – 14

Perhaps one of the most interesting features of this year’s festival is the “Noh Performance on the Ship”, an innovative approach to Noh that takes place on the waters of the historic Temmabashi-hachikenyahama Harbor, rather than in a theater.

This three-day performance presents an immersive experience where Osaka’s modern skyline and the ancient chants of Noh come together.

“Tsuchigumo” “Hagoromo”

Tickets

Venue: Temmabashi-hachikenyahama Harbor *Rain or shine

Exploring the Roots: Traditional Noh Performances

Oct 16, 31 and Nov 9

For those who prefer more traditional settings, the festival also offers performances in two of Osaka’s renowned Noh theaters: Ohtsuki Noh Theatre and Yamamoto Noh Theater. Located in the heart of the city, these venues provide the perfect setting for audiences to experience Noh in its original form.



“Okina” played by Kanze Kiyokazu (Photographed by Maejima Yoshihiro)

A Cultural Workshop: Noh in Temma Tenjin

Oct 22 – Nov 24

This cultural workshop is a rare opportunity to participate in hands-on activities where participants learn to play traditional instruments such as the flute and hand drums. An English interpreter is available to assist international guests.

After trying your hand at Japanese instruments, head to the Choyo Kaikan Noh Stage for a live Koto performance, accompanied by a Shokado bento box lunch and matcha.

Noh experience (Dance)

Tickets

Venue: Choyo Kaikan

Osaka’s Cultural Rebirth Ahead of EXPO 2025

This festival isn’t just a celebration of Noh—it’s a cultural statement from Osaka as it prepares for EXPO 2025, brought to life through the collaboration of three esteemed Noh theaters based in the city. Organized by the Association for the Promotion of Nohgaku toward the EXPO 2025 and co-supported by the Japan Arts Council and Agency for Cultural Affairs, this festival aims to reintroduce Noh to both locals and international visitors.

Photo: Sebastian Kurpiel

With the growing interest in sustainable and cultural tourism, the Osaka Noh Festival offers visitors the chance to experience something that extends beyond the usual tourist stops. In a city known for its vibrant street culture and easy-going attitudes, the ancient art of Noh might seem like a contrast. But as the festival unfolds across these key locations, Osaka’s role as a city that embraces its history while propelling itself into the future becomes all the more evident.

As we approach EXPO 2025, Osaka’s ability to draw on its past while looking towards the future is key to its global cultural narrative. Through events like the Osaka Noh Festival, the world can witness this fascinating dance-drama that blends tradition and innovation.

Japan Arts Council

Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan