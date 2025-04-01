Best Craft Beer in Tokyo for Curious Drinkers Where to find serious brews, experimental taps, and relaxed vibes across the city By Metropolis

There are more than 500 breweries across Japan, but when it comes to craft beer in Tokyo, you don’t have to venture far to get something truly good. From crisp saisons poured in backstreet apartments to full-bodied stouts under the shadow of the Skytree, Tokyo’s beer scene has matured fast—and it’s got range.

Tokyo’s craft beer scene isn’t trying to copy anyone. It’s doing its own thing—quietly, skillfully and with just the right amount of weird. From experimental microbreweries to low-key bottle bars, here are some of the best spots to hit.

World Beer Museum

Tucked into Tokyo Skytree Town, World Beer Museum is part pub, part beer education. The menu reads like a passport: over 200 bottled beers and drafts from Germany, the UK, the U.S., Belgium and Japan. The food leans hearty—think sausages and Wagyu beef—and the views from the terrace don’t hurt either.

Address: Tokyo Skytree Town 7F

1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida-ku

Hours: Monday – Sunday: 11am – 11pm

world-liquor-importers.co.jp/en/introduction.html

Tokyo Beer Lab

Tokyo Beer Lab is where experimental craft beer meets underground music in the backstreets of Omotesando. Blending tradition with innovation, the brewery crafts bold flavors in a space that brings together brewers, artists and curious drinkers. It’s not just a brewery—it’s a creative lab with a pulse.

Address: URAHARA CENTRAL APARTMENTS 101

3-26-5 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Hours: Monday – Sunday: 1pm – 10pm

tokyobeerlab.com

Coaster Craft Beer

Coaster Craft Beer & Kitchen sits in Shimokitazawa, a neighborhood known for its laid-back, bohemian vibe. With 15 rotating taps—split evenly between Europe, North America, and Asia—plus house-made burgers and share plates, it’s the kind of place you settle into for the night. The spacious, industrial-style interior doubles as a community hub, hosting everything from art shows to DJ sets, with a friendly crowd that’s a mix of locals and travelers.

Address: 5-19-13 Daizawa, Setagaya-ku

Hours: Monday – Sunday: 12pm – 12am

coastertokyo.com

DevilCraft Kanda

DevilCraft mixes American-style deep-dish pizza with house-brewed IPAs and seasonal specials. Their Kanda location feels more like a neighborhood pub than a chain, with staff who remember your name and your usual order (if that’s your thing).

Address: 4-2-3 Nihonbashi-muromachi, Chuo-ku

Hours: Monday – Friday: 5pm – 11pm, Weekends: 3pm – 10pm

devilcraft.jp/kanda

Fetish Club Tokyo Brew Lab & Tap Bar

Fetish Club Tokyo Brew Lab is a bold, neon-lit brewpub in Hamamatsucho serving up 20 taps of craft beer, including inventive in-house brews and guest favorites. With a brewery downstairs, loud techno beats, and no table charge, it’s a lively spot for drinkers looking for something a little different. Grab a flight, find a seat by the window, and soak in the energy.

Website: fetishclubbeer.com

Address: 2-13-5 Shibadaimon, Minato-ku

Hours: Monday – Saturday: 4pm – 11:30pm, Closed Sunday

Keisei Koiwa Craft Bottleshop

Keisei Koiwa Craft Saketen is a cozy, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it bottle shop and bar tucked down an alley near Keisei Koiwa Station. With just a few seats and six rotating taps—mostly Japanese craft with the occasional wild card—it’s got an unpolished charm that keeps regulars coming back. The fridges are packed with an eclectic mix of bottles and cans, and there’s something oddly magnetic about the space, like you stumbled on a local secret you want to keep to yourself.

Address: 6-15-8 Kita-Koiwa, Edogawa-ku

Hours: Monday – Friday: 6:15pm – 1am, Saturday: 1pm – 1am, Sunday: 1pm – 11pm

enjoytokyo.jp

Another 8

Another 8 is a reimagined garage in Meguro turned stylish bar, where craft sake and Japanese beer meet under one roof. It blends old and new—serving drinks with seasonal small plates, spinning vinyl and building a laid-back community around good taste. It’s not just a bar, it’s a quiet movement to bring artisanal sake to the world, one pour at a time. Great for dates or slow solo evenings.

Address: 1-2-18 Shimomeguro, Meguro-ku

Hours: Monday – Sunday: 5pm – 1am

sakahachi.jp

Mikkeller Bar Tokyo

Tucked between a shrine and a love hotel in Shibuya, Mikkeller Bar Tokyo serves up 20 ever-changing taps featuring bold picks from Japan and beyond. The sleek, minimalist space has two floors—grab a stool downstairs for people-watching or head upstairs to escape the noise. With small pours, pints, and Danish-style bites, it’s the kind of spot that satisfies both curious newcomers and seasoned beer nerds.

Address: 2-19-11 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku

Hours: Monday – Friday: 5pm – 12am, Saturday – Sunday: 12pm – 12am

mikkeller.jp

Tokyo Beerzilla

Tokyo Beerzilla brings a taste of the UK to Asakusa with a rotating lineup of British craft beer, cider, and gin. This casual bottle shop and taproom keeps things laid-back and welcoming, perfect for anyone curious about British pours beyond the usual imports. Most of what’s on tap can be bought to-go, so you can take a bit of Beerzilla home with you.

Address: 2-25-13 Nishiasakusa, Taito-ku

Hours: Monday – Friday: 4pm – 11pm, Saturday: 1pm – 11pm, Sunday: 1pm – 9pm

tokyo-beerzilla.myshopify.com