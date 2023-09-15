Our Metropolis Autumn Issue 2023 is out now and the theme is Flavors! Undeniably one of the best cities for dining, we let our writers loose in the capital to search for the newest dining hotspots and latest gastronomic events.

Learn the art of crafting dried persimmons, a cherished autumn tradition in Japan, and savor miso soup from all 47 prefectures under one roof in Roppongi. Live a day in the life of foodie influencer Niki Micklem, unearth the history of wasabi in Tokyo’s Tama area and get inspiration for a host of the city’s newest and most vibrant restaurants to try.

Our pages are a feast of stories, capturing the sweet spot between food, culture and connection. Join us in celebrating the pleasures of the season, exploring the symphony of flavors that autumn brings. Welcome to a taste of Tokyo’s autumnal magic. Read this issue’s stories by picking up a magazine copy around Tokyo (locations below) or online.

Issue highlights:

Based in Japan: A Day in the Life with foodie influencer Niki Micklem

Tokyo’s Best New Restaurants 2023 | Food Guide

Persimmons | The Tasty Art of Hoshigaki

Shingo Gokan | Shaking up Tokyo’s bar scene

What’s on This Autumn| Our Handpicked Event Guide

Yamaha Cafe | Sonic Feasts at Notes by Yamaha

Tokyo’s Tama Trails | Wading into Okutama’s Wasabi Heritage

Have a great autumn season! Stay tuned for our Winter Issue 2023.

