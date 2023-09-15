Our Metropolis Autumn Issue 2023 is out now and the theme is Flavors! Undeniably one of the best cities for dining, we let our writers loose in the capital to search for the newest dining hotspots and latest gastronomic events.
Learn the art of crafting dried persimmons, a cherished autumn tradition in Japan, and savor miso soup from all 47 prefectures under one roof in Roppongi. Live a day in the life of foodie influencer Niki Micklem, unearth the history of wasabi in Tokyo’s Tama area and get inspiration for a host of the city’s newest and most vibrant restaurants to try.
Our pages are a feast of stories, capturing the sweet spot between food, culture and connection. Join us in celebrating the pleasures of the season, exploring the symphony of flavors that autumn brings. Welcome to a taste of Tokyo’s autumnal magic. Read this issue’s stories by picking up a magazine copy around Tokyo (locations below) or online.
If you'd ever like to get in touch with us, whether you have a story to share or just have a question, drop us a message at editor@metropolisjapan.com or DM us on Instagram.
Read it Online Here
Issue highlights:
Based in Japan: A Day in the Life with foodie influencer Niki Micklem
Tokyo’s Best New Restaurants 2023 | Food Guide
Persimmons | The Tasty Art of Hoshigaki
Shingo Gokan | Shaking up Tokyo’s bar scene
What’s on This Autumn| Our Handpicked Event Guide
Yamaha Cafe | Sonic Feasts at Notes by Yamaha
Tokyo’s Tama Trails | Wading into Okutama’s Wasabi Heritage
Where to find a copy of Metropolis:
Here’s our full list (they go fast, so hurry!)
Or read it online
Some of our favorite spots are:
Kinokuniya Main Store Shinjuku
National Azabu Supermarket Minamiazabu
Nissin World Delicatessen Higashi Azabu
Have a great autumn season! Stay tuned for our Winter Issue 2023.
