Food Fair at Saint Maur International School 2025 Celebrate Global Flavors and Local Connections By Metropolis

Saint Maur’s annual International Food Fair is more than just an event—it’s a celebration of culture, collaboration and community spirit. Every year, the school invites the wider Yokohama community to join students, alumni and families for a day filled with food, music and shared moments.

This year’s fair takes place on Tuesday, April 29. Attendees can sample homemade dishes from around the world, enjoy live performances, and try their luck at winning travel vouchers, electronics, dinner experiences and more.

The campus transforms into a lively marketplace, with food stalls, family games, and the ever-popular white elephant booth. From longtime friends to first-time visitors, everyone’s welcome to take part in one of Saint Maur’s most anticipated days of the year.

Date & Time:

April 29 (National Holiday)

10am to 4pm, Free entrance, Rain or Shine

Venue:

Saint Maur International School

83 Yamate-cho, Naka-ku, Yokohama

A 7-minute walk from Motomachi-Chukagai Station on the Toyoko-Minato-Mirai line, and a 10-minute walk from Ishikawacho or Yamate Station on the JR Keihin-Tohoku line.

Check out the official website for more information!