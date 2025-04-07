11 Biophilic Cafes in Chiba for a Nature-Filled Escape from Tokyo Escape to Nature with These Cafés Near Tokyo By Takeshi Dylan Sadachi

Crammed spaces, loud chatter, long lines and the struggle to find a seat—these are common cafe dilemmas in Tokyo. If you’re craving more spacious, nature-filled cafes, why not take a short train ride out of the city?

Chiba is home to a growing number of cafes that bring you closer to nature. From herb gardens and a renovated traditional Japanese house to a temple garden and lush forest views—these cafes are destinations in themselves and the perfect excuse for a relaxing day trip while discovering a new side of Greater Tokyo.

What counts as biophilic, you ask? Whether it’s outdoor seating, open-air terraces, or views of gardens and forests, we’ve picked cafes that make you feel connected to nature.

Here are 11 of the best spots—just a train ride from Tokyo.

11 Nature-Filled Cafe Recommendations Near Tokyo

1. Mama-no-kimochi Cafe (ママノキモチカフェ)

A beautifully renovated Japanese house, Mama-no-kimochi Cafe preserves its retro charm. Latticed windows filter soft natural light and provide a view of a traditional Japanese garden. Dog-friendly and known for its specialty galettes made with Nagano buckwheat, this café offers a unique blend of classic aesthetics and comforting food.

Photo: Mama-no-kimochi Cafe (Instagram: @mamanokimochi_cafe) Photo: Mama-no-kimochi Cafe (Instagram: @mamanokimochi_cafe) Photo: Mama-no-kimochi Cafe (Instagram: @mamanokimochi_cafe)

Location: 1-4-16 Shinden, Ichikawa-shi, Chiba

IG: ＠mamanokimochi_cafe

Nearest Stations:

Ichikawa Station

Sugano Station

Travel Time:

From Shinjuku Station: 40~ minutes by train

From Tokyo Station: 30~ minutes by train

2. Tania’s Cafe & Organic Farm (〜タニアの畑〜)

Run by Tania, originally from Verona, Italy, this charming cafe focuses on locally sourced organic ingredients and fresh meals. It’s dog-friendly and surrounded by nature, with a farm just outside the door.

Photo: Tania’s Cafe & Organic Farm Photo: Tania’s Cafe & Organic Farm Photo: Tania’s Cafe & Organic Farm Photo: Tania’s Cafe & Organic Farm

Location: 1531-8 Tabetacho, Wakaba-ku, Chiba-shi, Chiba

IG: @tania_s_cafe

Nearest Stations:

Chishirodai Station

Travel Time:

From Shinjuku Station: 120~ minutes by train and taxi

From Tokyo Station: 90~ minutes by train

3. Cafe Terrace Ekoin (カフェテラス回向院)

The cafe is located inside one of the locations of the historic Ekouin Temple, founded in 1657. The cafe features spacious, light-filled modern architecture with traditional Japanese elements, all set against a serene garden.

Photo: Ekoin Photo: Ekoin

Location: 5-26-12 Kounodai, Ichikawa-shi, Chiba

Website: ekoin-ichi.cafe-teras.net

Nearest Stations:

Ichikawa Station

Yagiri Station

Travel Time:

From Shinjuku Station: 50~ minutes by train

From Tokyo Station: 40~ minutes by train

4. +HERB Flower and Cafe (+ハーブ フラワー & カフェ)

Located in front of a park, a fusion of a flower shop and cafe, this vibrant space offers a unique selection of herbal and flower-infused drinks and sweets.

Photo: +HERB Flower and Cafe (Instagram: @plus_herb.flower.cafe) Photo: +HERB Flower and Cafe (Instagram: @plus_herb.flower.cafe) Photo: +HERB Flower and Cafe (Instagram: @plus_herb.flower.cafe)

Location: 6-1-2 Kounodai, Ichikawa-shi, Chiba

IG: @plus_herb.flower.cafe

Nearest Stations:

Ichikawa Station

Yagiri Station

Travel Time:

From Shinjuku Station: 50~ minutes by train

From Tokyo Station: 40~ minutes by train

5. Cake Labo Magnet (ケーキラボ・マグネット)

Located within the Okawara Herb Garden, this cafe is renowned for its pastries. Their beautifully crafted cakes and baked goods pair perfectly with herbal teas.

Photo: Okawara Herb Garden (Instagram: @herbgarden_okawara) Photo: Okawara Herb Garden (Instagram: @herbgarden_okawara)

Location: 2-2-2 Kitakokubun, Ichikawa-shi, Chiba

Website: cake-labo-magnet.jp

Nearest Stations:

Yagiri Station

Travel Time:

From Shinjuku Station: 60~ minutes by train

From Tokyo Station: 50~ minutes by train

6. Garten Caffe Burari (ガルテンカフェ ぶ楽り)

Situated within Ishii Farm, this charming cafe embraces farm-to-table dining with a vegetable-focused menu that highlights seasonal, locally grown produce.

Photo: Garten Caffe Burari (Instagram: @caffe__burari) Photo: Garten Caffe Burari (Instagram: @caffe__burari) Photo: Garten Caffe Burari (Instagram: @caffe__burari)

Location: 4-3-23 Kokubun, Ichikawa-shi, Chiba

Website: garten-cafe.com

Nearest Stations:

Ichikawa Station

Konodai Station

Travel Time:

From Shinjuku Station: 50~ minutes by train

From Tokyo Station: 40~ minutes by train

7. Cafe Sasaya (カフェ ササヤ)

Photo: bosotown.com Photo: Cafe Sasaya (Instagram: @cafe_sasaya) Photo: Cafe Sasaya (Instagram: @cafe_sasaya)

Nestled in Kamogawa’s woods, this cafe is surrounded by tall trees and bamboo. It’s a place where nature and craft come together, offering a peaceful setting for coffee and hands-on pottery workshops.

Location: 905 Kozuka, Kamogawa-shi, Chiba

IG: @cafe_sasaya

Nearest Station:

Awa-Kamogawa Station

Travel Time:

From Shinjuku Station: 180~ minutes by train and taxi

From Tokyo Station: 160~ minutes by train and taxi

8. Tsubakimori Komuna (椿森コムナ）

Tucked within a lush forest, this cafe is known for its charming treehouse, offering a unique setting to enjoy a slower pace and a great cup of coffee.

Photo: Tsubakimori Komuna (www.tsubakimorikomuna.com) Photo: Tsubakimori Komuna (www.tsubakimorikomuna.com) Photo: Tsubakimori Komuna (www.tsubakimorikomuna.com) Photo: Tsubakmori Komuna

Location: 1-21-23 Tsubakimori, Chuo-ku, Chiba-shi, Chiba

Website: tsubakimorikomuna.com

Nearest Station:

Chiba Station

Higashi Chiba Station

Travel Time:

From Shinjuku Station: 70~ minutes by train

From Tokyo Station: 40~ minutes by train

9. Cafe Giverny (カフェ ジヴェルニー)

Inspired by Monet’s gardens, this pet-friendly cafe in Kimitsu offers a rustic countryside escape, surrounded by nature and vibrant seasonal flowers.

Photo: Cafe Giverny Photo: Cafe Giverny Photo: Cafe Giverny Photo: Cafe Giverny (Instagram: @cafegiverny)

Location: 516-1 Nagashi, Kimitsu-shi, Chiba

IG: @cafegiverny

Nearest Station:

Kisarazu Station

Travel Time:

From Shinjuku Station: 150~ minutes by train and taxi

From Tokyo Station: 150~ minutes by train and taxi

10. Cafe Edomons (カフェ えどもんず)

Housed in a 230-year-old gassho-zukuri farmhouse relocated from Shirakawa-go, the cafe specializes in rare coffee beans that are roasted in-house. Membership is required for entry, but visitors can register on-site.

Photo: Cafe Edmons (edomons.net) Photo: Cafe Edmons (edomons.net)

Location: 2185-2 Kanaya, Futtsu-shi, Chiba

Website: edomons.net

Nearest Station:

Hama-Kanaya Station

Travel Time:

From Shinjuku Station: 150~ minutes by train

From Tokyo Station: 100~ minutes by train

11. Atelier & Cafe Anne of Green Gables (アトリエ＆カフェ 赤毛のアン)

Officially licensed by Canada’s Anne of Green Gables Licensing Authority Inc., this cafe is a dream destination for fans of L.M. Montgomery’s classic novel. Guests can enjoy beautifully crafted desserts and drinks while taking in the terrace views of seasonal flowers. Only guide and service dogs are permitted.

Photo: Atelier & Cafe Anne of Green Gables (www.anne-cafe.com) Photo: Atelier & Cafe Anne of Green Gables (Instagram: @annecafe2017)

Location: 3-1940 Ono-machi, Ichikawa-shi, Chiba 272-0805

Website: anne-cafe.com

Nearest Station:

Ichikawa-Ono Station

Travel Time:

From Shinjuku Station: 60~ minutes by train

From Tokyo Station: 40~ minutes by train

