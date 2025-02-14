Azabu’s New Luxury Bar and Lounge: The Tokyo A “cutting-edge playground for adults” By Ethan Morrill Linares

As winter fades and cherry blossoms signal the arrival of spring, a new high-end nightlife destination makes its debut in Nishi-Azabu. The Tokyo, a sleek bar and lounge, is designed as a “cutting-edge playground for adults.” blending elements of technology and playfulness into one dynamic space. Balancing luxury with a modern, playful edge, The Tokyo is set to draw a crowd that craves both sophistication and excitement.

The venue unfolds through a series of distinct rooms, each offering a different experience. Among them is second Edition Teruzushi, an intimate sushi bar curated by renowned chef Takayoshi Watanabe, the third-generation owner of Kitakyushu’s acclaimed Teruzushi. Here, Japanese minimalism sets the tone, creating a refined yet welcoming atmosphere for sushi lovers.

Stepping away from the minimalist sushi bar, the DJ bar channels Art Deco glamor with a neoclassical aesthetic and a striking light-up bar counter designed by the renowned firm AIDE.

The venue also offers five private rooms catering to groups of four to 30 guests. These include: the Zen Room, a warm, minimalist retreat, and the Tsuki Room, a sleek and monochrome space, featuring black leather furniture and walls reminiscent of TV static. Each room is equipped with a CAEL WORKS sound system that plays music reflective of the room’s aesthetic.

The Tokyo operates daily from 5pm, to 5am, closing at midnight on Sundays and Mondays. March 27, 2025, The Tokyo’s eclectic, curated spaces open their doors to Nishi-Azabu.