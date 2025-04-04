April 4, 2025
Pop-Up Stores in Tokyo April 2025
From sakura-inspired tea sets to manga-themed merch, here’s what’s worth checking out before it’s gone
With cherry blossoms in full bloom, Tokyo’s outdoor scene comes alive in April—not just with petals, but with a lineup of quirky pop-up stores and limited-time exhibitions. From seasonal sweets to anime icons, here’s what’s popping up across the city.
Coffee & Flowers
April 5 – 6
While all eyes are on sakura, Azabudai Hills gives the spotlight to other spring blooms. As part of its final Spring at the Green event, the Coffee and Flowers weekend brings together seven coffee shops and one florist. Colorful, vibrant tulips will be on display at Azabudai Hills Arena, adding an extra splash of seasonal charm to the event. Enjoy a refreshing cup of coffee under the pleasant April sun with friends or on a solo date. On Sunday, tulips will be handed out from 2 pm on a first-come-first-served basis.
When: 11am — 5pm
Location: Azabudai Hills Arena
Price: Free entry
Sakura Night Tea at Conrad Tokyo
Until April 27
A sakura-season date night idea with a view: this night tea set at Conrad Tokyo features cherry blossom and strawberry flavors paired with garden views of Hama-rikyu. Think smoked salmon sakura crepes and strawberry mont blancs, plus optional free-flow champagne. Book ahead—slots are limited.
When: 6:30pm — 9:30pm
Location: TwentyEight Bar & Lounge, Conrad Tokyo
Price: ¥11,000-15,000
60% Tokyo Pop-Up
Until April 13
If Korean fashion and streetwear are your thing, don’t sleep on this. Online select store 60% is showcasing 25 Asian brands—mostly Korean—at its limited-run Tokyo pop-up. Look for names like Miseki Seoul and Hug Your Skin. With spring cleaning underway, it’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe for the spring and summer seasons.
When: 11am — 9pm
Location: TOKYU PLAZA Harakado 4F 6-31-21 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku
Price: Free entry
Design of Rice Exhibition
Until April 27
White rice is often overlooked—but not at this thoughtful exhibit. Through 88 creative interpretations (a nod to the 88 steps of rice cultivation), this show highlights the cultural and culinary role of gohan [rice] in Japan. Perfect for food lovers and design nerds alike.
When: 11am — 8pm
Location: GOOD DESIGN Marunouchi 3-4-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku
Price: Free entry
Zootopia Cafe Pop-Up
Until April 20
This themed café based on the Disney film Zootopia serves playful dishes like Judy’s carrot pasta and Nick’s soy meat taco rice. Expect photo ops, drinks named after characters, and exclusive merch. Reservations required.
When: 11:00-20:00
Where: BOX cafe&space Lumine Est Shinjuku store (3 Chome-38-1, Shinjuku)
Price: Menu items from ¥690-¥1,990
Death Note Pop-Up Shop
Until April 20
Anime fans, take note. This Death Note pop-up features limited-edition merchandise including canvas art, apparel, and a photo zone with life-sized character panels. Spend ¥3,000 or more to get a bonus collectible while supplies last.
When: 11am –– 7pm
Location: Yurakucho Marui 8th Floor Event Space
2-7-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku
Price: Free entry
Sakamoto Days Pop-Up Shop
Until April 20
Manga lovers can stock up on Sakamoto Days merch at this pop-up, featuring apparel, accessories, and photo spots with life-sized character panels. The shop will also appear in Osaka for fans outside Tokyo.
When: 11am –– 7pm
Location: Shibuya Modi, 7th Floor, Maruino Anime
1-21-3 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku
Price: Free entry