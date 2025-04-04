Pop-Up Stores in Tokyo April 2025 From sakura-inspired tea sets to manga-themed merch, here’s what’s worth checking out before it’s gone By Phoebe Leisek and Ethan Morrill Linares

With cherry blossoms in full bloom, Tokyo’s outdoor scene comes alive in April—not just with petals, but with a lineup of quirky pop-up stores and limited-time exhibitions. From seasonal sweets to anime icons, here’s what’s popping up across the city.

Coffee & Flowers

April 5 – 6

While all eyes are on sakura, Azabudai Hills gives the spotlight to other spring blooms. As part of its final Spring at the Green event, the Coffee and Flowers weekend brings together seven coffee shops and one florist. Colorful, vibrant tulips will be on display at Azabudai Hills Arena, adding an extra splash of seasonal charm to the event. Enjoy a refreshing cup of coffee under the pleasant April sun with friends or on a solo date. On Sunday, tulips will be handed out from 2 pm on a first-come-first-served basis.

When: 11am — 5pm

Location: Azabudai Hills Arena

Price: Free entry

Coffee & Flowers

Sakura Night Tea at Conrad Tokyo

Until April 27

A sakura-season date night idea with a view: this night tea set at Conrad Tokyo features cherry blossom and strawberry flavors paired with garden views of Hama-rikyu. Think smoked salmon sakura crepes and strawberry mont blancs, plus optional free-flow champagne. Book ahead—slots are limited.

When: 6:30pm — 9:30pm

Location: TwentyEight Bar & Lounge, Conrad Tokyo

Price: ¥11,000-15,000

Sakura Night Tea

60% Tokyo Pop-Up

Until April 13

If Korean fashion and streetwear are your thing, don’t sleep on this. Online select store 60% is showcasing 25 Asian brands—mostly Korean—at its limited-run Tokyo pop-up. Look for names like Miseki Seoul and Hug Your Skin. With spring cleaning underway, it’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe for the spring and summer seasons.

When: 11am — 9pm

Location: TOKYU PLAZA Harakado 4F 6-31-21 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Price: Free entry

60% Pop-up Store

Design of Rice Exhibition

Until April 27

White rice is often overlooked—but not at this thoughtful exhibit. Through 88 creative interpretations (a nod to the 88 steps of rice cultivation), this show highlights the cultural and culinary role of gohan [rice] in Japan. Perfect for food lovers and design nerds alike.

When: 11am — 8pm

Location: GOOD DESIGN Marunouchi 3-4-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

Price: Free entry

Gohan no Design Exhibition

Zootopia Cafe Pop-Up

Until April 20

This themed café based on the Disney film Zootopia serves playful dishes like Judy’s carrot pasta and Nick’s soy meat taco rice. Expect photo ops, drinks named after characters, and exclusive merch. Reservations required.

When: 11:00-20:00

Where: BOX cafe&space Lumine Est Shinjuku store (3 Chome-38-1, Shinjuku)

Price: Menu items from ¥690-¥1,990

Zootopia Cafe

Death Note Pop-Up Shop

Until April 20

Anime fans, take note. This Death Note pop-up features limited-edition merchandise including canvas art, apparel, and a photo zone with life-sized character panels. Spend ¥3,000 or more to get a bonus collectible while supplies last.

When: 11am –– 7pm

Location: Yurakucho Marui 8th Floor Event Space

2-7-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku

Price: Free entry

Death Note Pup-Up

Sakamoto Days Pop-Up Shop

Until April 20

Manga lovers can stock up on Sakamoto Days merch at this pop-up, featuring apparel, accessories, and photo spots with life-sized character panels. The shop will also appear in Osaka for fans outside Tokyo.

When: 11am –– 7pm

Location: Shibuya Modi, 7th Floor, Maruino Anime

1-21-3 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku

Price: Free entry

Sakamoto Days Pop-Up