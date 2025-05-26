Based in Japan: How to Get Permanent Residency in Japan in Two Years with Tokuyuu And how to achieve Japanese fluency in record time By Gendel Gento

Want to get permanent residency in Japan in two years? Creator Tokuyuu teaches you how. A fateful first trip to Japan at the age of 18 changed Tokuyuu’s life. After falling in love with the country and eventually returning, he would go on to achieve the highest level of the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT), land a job with a Japanese company, and start a YouTube channel focused on life in Japan and learning the language. Receiving permanent residency in Japan (which he got in record time) allowed him to leave his job to pursue content creation full-time with the goal of sharing Japan with the world, so that others may have their life-changing connection with Japan as he did.

Metropolis: What brought you to Japan, and why did you decide to stay long-term?

Tokuyuu: After graduating from high school, I traveled to Japan for the first time with one of my close friends, Michael, who is half-Japanese. It was a month of pure adventure—two teenagers free-roaming Japan. I instantly fell in love: there were anime characters on the streets, the trains were always on time, and the architecture and nature were beautiful. But what moved me most was the kindness of the people.

There was just one problem—I couldn’t communicate. Michael had to translate everything: casual chats, my feelings of gratitude, and even my jokes (which, of course, fell flat in translation). On the Shinkansen ride back to the airport, I stared out the window with tears welling in my eyes—moved by the experience, but frustrated by the language barrier. At that moment, I made a promise to myself: I would become fluent in Japanese and one day return to Japan.

M: You achieved Japanese fluency (JLPT N1) with self-study. How did you do it?

Tokuyuu: As a motivated but broke 18-year-old, I mostly self-studied Japanese, scavenging the internet for any free resources I could find—YouTube videos, grammar guides, vocab lists, anything. I took a couple Japanese courses at university, but they only got me to about an N4 level, so once they ended I was back to self-study.

That’s when I became more regimented. I used an app called ‘Kanji Study’ to learn all the kanji from N3 to N1, studying 5 to 10 new characters and their related vocabulary every day. For grammar, I relied on YouTube playlists. For listening, I immersed myself in Japanese podcasts. And for speaking, I spent time with Japanese exchange students to practice conversation.

It took about five and a half years after my first trip to Japan, but I eventually passed the JLPT N1. It remains one of my proudest achievements—not just because of the result, but because of the resourcefulness and discipline I developed to get there.

M: How has your life changed since becoming fluent in the language?

Tokuyuu: Life in Japan feels completely different depending on whether you can speak Japanese or not. While many Japanese people will kindly try to speak English, their proficiency is often limited, so the depth of your relationships stays limited too, shaped by your own ability to speak Japanese.

In my early stages of learning, I’d often resort to saying the closest word I knew and think, “This isn’t quite what I want to say,” or if I didn’t fully understand someone, I’d just laugh and move on, but both situations always created a subtle sense of disconnect.

As I’ve become more fluent, I can now express and understand more complex thoughts, emotions, and nuance. That ability has completely changed how I connect with others: I can share insecurities with friends, communicate feelings in a relationship, and even banter with the staff at my gym. It’s opened the door to deeper, more meaningful relationships that just weren’t possible before.

M: You also got permanent residency in Japan using the fastest lane with the preferential point system. Can you explain the system and how you achieved the points needed?

Tokuyuu: I used to think there were only two ways to get permanent residence in Japan: marry a Japanese citizen or live in Japan for ten years. But a friend told me about a third option — the Highly Skilled Professional fast track.

Under this system, you’re assigned points based on factors like age, education, salary, work experience and Japanese proficiency. If you score 70 points, you can apply for permanent residence after three years of living in Japan. With 80 points, that wait is reduced to just one year.

I hit exactly 80 points thanks to being in my twenties, holding a Master’s degree, having a well-paying job and passing the JLPT N1. After submitting my application, I waited six long months. When I finally got the approval after two years in Japan, I was literally jumping on the couch in joy.

M: What are the benefits you’ve noticed in your life since getting permanent residency in Japan?

Tokuyuu: The greatest benefit has been the freedom from being tied to a work visa. I worked for a great company, but it was unsettling knowing that if I lost my job, my life in Japan would be upturned—I’d have to leave and return to Canada.

Permanent residence removed that pressure. After completing my work contract, I was able to leave my company and pursue content creation full-time. This was something that wouldn’t have been possible without PR.

Another benefit is how flexible Japan’s permanent residence is. You’re not required to live in Japan to keep it, which gives me the freedom to temporarily move abroad if I choose, without having to start over from zero when I come back.

M: Why did you decide to pursue permanent residency instead of naturalization?

Tokuyuu: Naturalization in Japan requires giving up your current citizenship, as Japan doesn’t allow dual nationality. Since permanent residence already gives me the freedom and stability I need, I didn’t see the need to sever ties with Canada. That’s something I’d be very reluctant to do.

M: What’s your advice to those studying Japanese and maybe looking to get Japan’s permanent residency themselves?

Tokuyuu: My biggest piece of advice is to stay patient and consistent with your Japanese studies. Learning the language is tough and takes time. I remember thinking, “I’ve studied for years, but I still can’t speak confidently,” which can be mentally challenging.

It often feels like there’s an infinite amount of Japanese to learn—because honestly, there is. But the good news is there’s a finite amount you need to know to communicate confidently in daily life. If you keep showing up, keep pushing and stay curious, you will reach that point. And fluency will follow.

Speaking Japanese will open doors. It strengthens your job prospects, deepens your relationships, and gives you points toward permanent residence. If you’re serious about moving to Japan, learning the language is by far the most valuable investment you can make.

