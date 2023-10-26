Bar Piano By Joshua Harvey

Bar Piano

If the rigors of the modern world have made dating feel stale, try stepping back in time. In the heart of Shibuya, the busiest ward in the world’s largest city, there is silence. Nonbei Yokocho is a cramped, creaking alleyway that has seen a lot and survived it all. Unsurprisingly, this Showa-era darling has become a famous photo spot for tourists and locals alike. The photos are nice, especially for a date night, but it’s on peaceful evenings that Nonbei becomes a time machine. Walking the alley and poking your head into the various bars that line the street, it’s suddenly the 1950s. It’s a magical experience. For a true escape, head for Bar Piano, an indecipherable lounge painted red with the dim glow of colored bulbs. Have drinks upstairs, meet fellow bar tenants, and leave yourself truly wondering where and when you are.

$$

1-25-10 Shibuya, Shibuya City

3 min. walk from Shibuya Station

Instagram: @barpiano.tokyo