Virtù in Tokyo Celebrates Prestigious Hospitality Award Join in on the city’s dazzling bar scene By Amika Hongo Rodger and Rochel Czerwinski

As the city dazzles with its eclectic bar scene, Virtù at the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo in Otemachi has ascended to new heights, securing the esteemed Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award at this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Bars. This accolade, decided by the distinguished Academy’s 265 members, highlights Virtù for its unparalleled hospitality over the last eighteen months, blending the meticulous artistry of French and Japanese cocktail cultures.

This award precedes the main event set to unfold on July 16, 2024, in Hong Kong, marking a series of celebrations leading up to the grand reveal of Asia’s 50 Best Bars. Since its grand opening in 2020, Virtù has rapidly carved out a niche for itself within Tokyo’s vibrant nightlife, initially capturing attention with its No. 20 ranking and the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award in 2023.

Guests stepping into Virtù are greeted by an opulent setting, with art deco flourishes and Parisian-style gilded ornaments that set the stage for an evening of extravagance . The panoramic views of the city skyline frame an exquisite menu of micro-seasonal cocktails, crafted with precision and served in handcrafted Japanese glassware. The bar’s extensive collection of vintage French spirits and a curated selection of Japanese whiskies and lesser-known liquors speak to the connoisseur’s palate, offering a fusion of international flavors.

Under the leadership of Keith Motsi, formerly of Charles H at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, and his dynamic team including Assistant Bar Manager McHayla Killoran and Senior Bartender Graham Kimura, Virtù has mastered the art of service. This team’s flair and finesse in hosting mirror the Japanese cultural ethos of omotenashi, or wholehearted hospitality, ensuring every guest’s experience is both memorable and unique.

As Tokyo continues to be a bastion of world-class bars, Virtù stands out as a beacon of stylish mixology and exceptional service.