Ginza is not usually an area that comes to mind when looking for vibrant music venues to lounge in, but that’s about to change. Located on the top floor and rooftop of Kirarito Ginza, PLUSTOKYO (which is opening at the end of this week) is scheduled to be the biggest music lounge in Tokyo. Its sheer size may not impress you, but the spaciousness has afforded the interior designers plenty of room to play — and indeed, there is much to be pleasantly discovered here.

You’re basically guaranteed to find the scene that suits your fancy in the lounge — there is one main room with luxurious and comfortable tables and couches sporadically strewn about, a pink room “for the ladies,” two standing bars, a craft Japanese liqueur bar, a members’ lounge and a vast rooftop, which boasts views of both Tokyo Tower and Tokyo Skytree (on opposite ends).

The food menu is basic but high-quality, offering a scrumptious burger, Chinese-style spicy karaage (fried chicken), a sushi platter and amongst other desserts, sinfully lush donuts. Additionally, the rooftop will be serving barbecue dishes in the summer. In the main room, rooftop and pink room, the drink menu is classic fare; the craft Japanese spirits bar easily steals the show in this department. An impressive variety of different local liquors are offered, including gin, whiskey, sake, shochu and, for the brave, Kagoshima absinthe. The cocktail menu here is cheeky and seductive, with menu items accompanied by stars (up to 5) that signal the strength of the alcohol you’re drinking. The cocktails are presented beautifully and creatively, with the occasional use of liquid nitrogen to mix your perfect (Instagram) cocktail.

The fact begets repetition: there truly is something in this bar for everyone. You can sit back and relax in the main lounge if you so choose, or bring a party and indulge in a little bit of whimsy in the pink room. You can take in the stunning views from Ginza on the rooftop, or dive into the deliciously deep end of craft spirits at the more exclusive and cozy mixology bar. The icing on the cake? You can also keep your bottles here — a well-placed move by the club that is rightly confident that you’ll come back again.

PLUSTOKYO, 12F/RF KIRARITO GINZA, 1-8-19, Ginza, Chuo-ku