A young lady (Kathryn Prescott) happens upon a vintage, 70s-era Polaroid camera but is soon terrified when those whose images it captures…. If you can’t finish that sentence, you don’t go to enough cheapo horror flicks. This is best appreciated as a textbook exercise in derived filmmaking (there are at least three demon-possessed-camera films in the archives). Some of the filmmakers were involved in US remakes of J-horror movies. All I’ve got to say. (88 min)