Pop-up Stores in Tokyo March 2025 Fashion, anime and themed cafes By Justine de Lame

Hangyodon 40th Anniversary Pop-Up Café: A Sakura-Themed Celebration in Harajuku

March 6 – April 20, 2025

Photo from Hangyodon official website

In celebration of Hangyodon’s 40th anniversary, fans can immerse themselves in a cherry blossom-themed experience.

The café’s menu features creative, sakura-inspired dishes such as Hangyodon’s Happy Dim Sum, Sakura Manten Chilled Chinese Noodles and a festive 40th Anniversary Celebration Cake. Beverage options include the Haru Ranman Float, Sakura Blossom Latte and Peach Spring Tea Soda.

Get your hands on exclusive Sanrio merchandise like acrylic keychains, pin badges, mini towels and mugs. Guests who reserve in advance can receive special benefits, including a random photo prop and a sakura-scented postcard with qualifying menu orders.

Where: BOX Cafe & Space Q Plaza, 6-28-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

When: 11am – 9:30pm

Admission: ¥660

Hangyoden Official Website

Takashi Murakami x MLB Tokyo Series Pop-Up

March 8 – 21, 2025

Photo from Kyodo News PR Wire Official Website

In celebration of the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series, artist Takashi Murakami collaborates with Major League Baseball (MLB) for a limited-time pop-up event in Shibuya, Tokyo. Fans can explore exclusive merchandise featuring Murakami’s signature floral motifs combined with MLB team designs, creating a unique fusion of art and baseball culture.

The collection includes Nike jerseys, T-shirts, New Era caps, Rawlings baseballs, Victus bats and Topps x Murakami baseball cards. Select jerseys feature star players like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki.

All visitors must reserve a 30-minute time slot in advance via LivePocket. Entry is strictly limited to those with confirmed reservations, and each guest may enter only once per day. Customers can purchase up to three items per visit, and stock is limited—items will sell out once supplies run out.

The entry queue begins at 10:50am on March 8.

Where: 1-20-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

When: 11am– 8pm

Admission: Free (Reservation required via LivePocket)

Kyodo PR Wire Official Website

CFD TOKYO Designers Pop-up Store: Discover the Future of Japanese Fashion

March 14 – 23, 2025

Photo from Rakuten Fashion Week official website

As part of Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO, the CFD TOKYO Designers pop-up event highlights emerging Japanese fashion designers, offering visitors a unique opportunity to discover and purchase one-of-a-kind pieces directly from the creators.

Organized by the Council of Fashion Designers, Tokyo (CFD TOKYO), the pop-up will have two sessions, each featuring a rotating lineup of designers showcasing their latest collections. The first session spotlights brands such as MEGMIURA, nunuforme and ENSW, while the second session features labels like ritsu, armublatt and YUASANO.

Visitors can explore a curated selection of cutting-edge apparel, accessories and avant-garde designs, reflecting the dynamic evolution of contemporary Japanese fashion.

Where: Laforet Harajuku, 2nd Floor Container, 1-11-6 Jungumae, Shibuya-ku

When: March 14 – 22: 11am – 8pm; March 23: 11am – 7pm

Admission: Free (Items available for purchase)

Rakuten Fashion Week Official Website

AnimeJapan 2025: The Ultimate Anime Convention

March 22–23, 2025

Photo from AnimeJapan official website

One of the world’s largest anime conventions, AnimeJapan 2025 returns to Tokyo Big Sight, bringing together the latest anime, exclusive merchandise and live stage performances. The event offers a packed schedule featuring exhibitor booths from major anime studios, merchandise shops, interactive experiences and special announcements for upcoming anime releases.

Explore the latest trailers, key visuals and promotional materials from beloved series, attend live panels with voice actors and creators and get early access to limited-edition collectibles from the biggest names in the anime industry. The AJ Open Stage and AJ Red Stage hosts exclusive discussions, performances and behind-the-scenes insights from top studios and production teams.

Where: Tokyo Big Sight, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku

Admission: From ¥2,500

AnimeJapan Official Website

The Apothecary Diaries Anime Exhibition: An Immersive Journey into Maomao’s World

March 26 – April 14, 2025

Photo from Kusuriya Exhibition official website

Step into the enchanting world of The Apothecary Diaries and explore detailed 3D recreations of iconic scenes, view original artwork and storyboards and discover the creative process behind the anime. The exhibition also features limited-edition merchandise for visitors to take home a piece of the series.

Where: Matsuya Ginza, 8th Floor Event Square, 3-6-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku

When: 11am – 10pm

Admission: From ¥1,800 (special tickets with merchandise available)

Kusuriya Exhibition Official Website