Meso: French-Japanese Fusion in Shimokitazawa

An innovative, French fusion bistro that is bound to keep you wanting more

By • May 29, 2026

Koji-marinated pen shells rest on fermented parsnip, gently lifted by orange vermouth. Trout roe, bright yellow and translucent, releases a soft pop with each bite. Nearby, cauliflower crackles on the stove. A splash of wine sends a brief flame up the pan, like stirring embers back to life.

Chef Harashima moves with quiet control. In a navy pin-striped apron, glasses pushed up on his forehead, he nappés radicchio with béarnaise, shaving truffle at the counter’s edge. By the fourth course, you notice you’ve slowed without meaning to.

The final pan turns once more over blue flame. Steam rises from the apple Madeira sauce, its sweetness restrained, meeting the umami of roasted kamo finished in duck dashi. Outside, Shimokitazawa moves at its usual unhurried pace. You forget the language of fusion and simply stay a little longer.

Photo Credit: Matthew Eisenhauer

Address: 3-30-3 Shimokitazawa, Setagaya-ku
5-minute walk from Shimokitazawa Station
Website: Meso Official Website
Instagram: @meso_shimokitazawa

This article was adapted from the 2026 Spring Issue of Metropolis: “Drama.”

Categories: Dining Restaurants
Tags: High-End Luxury Dining in Tokyo International Cuisine in Tokyo
Matthew Eisenhauer Avatar

Matthew Eisenhauer

Matt Eisenhauer (“eyes and hour”) has lived in Japan for over 20 years, sharing his love for Japanese food and culture through his blog. In 2015, he became co-owner of a restaurant in Aoyama, Tokyo, and has since been crafting Japan-inspired recipes to share what he learns. Matt is one of the most-read non-Japanese food bloggers, serving both the expat community in Japan and food lovers worldwide. Visit: https://www.eyesandhour.com/

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