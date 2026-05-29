Meso: French-Japanese Fusion in Shimokitazawa

An innovative, French fusion bistro that is bound to keep you wanting more

Koji-marinated pen shells rest on fermented parsnip, gently lifted by orange vermouth. Trout roe, bright yellow and translucent, releases a soft pop with each bite. Nearby, cauliflower crackles on the stove. A splash of wine sends a brief flame up the pan, like stirring embers back to life.

Chef Harashima moves with quiet control. In a navy pin-striped apron, glasses pushed up on his forehead, he nappés radicchio with béarnaise, shaving truffle at the counter’s edge. By the fourth course, you notice you’ve slowed without meaning to.

The final pan turns once more over blue flame. Steam rises from the apple Madeira sauce, its sweetness restrained, meeting the umami of roasted kamo finished in duck dashi. Outside, Shimokitazawa moves at its usual unhurried pace. You forget the language of fusion and simply stay a little longer.

Photo Credit: Matthew Eisenhauer

Address: 3-30-3 Shimokitazawa, Setagaya-ku

5-minute walk from Shimokitazawa Station

Website: Meso Official Website

Instagram: @meso_shimokitazawa

This article was adapted from the 2026 Spring Issue of Metropolis: “Drama.”