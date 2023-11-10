Pop-up Stores in Tokyo November 2023 By Marina Amposta and James Chiu

October 26 – December 10

Disney Twisted Wonderland pop-up

Designed to resemble Night Raven College, the magic training school from the Disney video game Twisted Wonderland, the Disney Twisted Wonderland pop-up has a soy meat Jack O’Lantern keema curry as the star of the show. Ghost-themed hamburgers and glowing ghost smoothies are among other electrifying options, alongside exclusive Disney villain merchandise.

BOX cafe&space Shinjuku Mylord 1st store, 1-1-3 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

11:20am-9:40pm, every 80 minutes.

¥770

twst2023.ohmycafe.jp

November 1 – May 12

Tom and Jerry Dinner

Starring the beloved animated duo, Tom and Jerry, this pop-up offers a menu inspired by the characters. Dishes like the Jerry-shaped cheese stew with rice, towering sandwiches, and latte art resembling the pair are a delightful treat for fans. The cheesecake, replicating Jerry’s cherished cheese wedge, is a must-try dessert. And if you’re still hungry for more Tom and Jerry fun, exclusive merchandise awaits you, satisfying your nostalgia cravings.

RAYARD MIYASHITA PARK South 2F

6-20-10 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

11am-9pm (last order 8pm)

Reserve here

benelic.com

November 3 – December 3

Rilakkuma Glamping Cafe

Right next to Studio Ghibli Museum, you can now enjoy glamping, while Rilakkuma celebrates their 20th anniversary with a new pop-up cafe. The cafe offers a variety of Rilakkuma-themed dishes. You can choose between the regular plan and the premium plan, each offering exclusive gifts like different bandanas, cozy blankets, or a garland set.

Additionally, you’ll receive a code that allows you to participate in an online lottery, with prizes such as an electric headlight.

Kawara CAFE & KITCHEN Kichijoji PARCO, 1-5-1, Kichijoji Honmachi, Musashino-ku

Regular plan: every 80 minutes, from 11am to 5:50pm

Premium plan: 6:20pm-7:50pm

¥3,850-¥11,000

rilakkuma-glamping-cafe.com

November 10 – 26

WHAT CAFE Exhibiting Artists × JILL STUART goods

Jill Stuart, the renowned apparel brand, has partnered with WHAT CAFE to unveil an art collaboration that intertwines print art and fashion. Under the name “Bloom in the Mirror,” you will discover a captivating fusion of artists offering their artworks alongside Jill Stuart’s timeless products. These offerings encompass tote bags and sweatshirts, as well as tulle bags adorned with the prints born from this artistic partnership. Don’t forget to explore the café space.

WHAT CAFE Warehouse TERRADA

17-00-2 Higashi-Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku

11am-6pm, last day at 5pm

Free

jillstuart.jp

Fashion

November 1 – January 8

GANNI POP-UP Store in PARCO

This Copenhagen brand holds its first pop-up store in Japan, specifically in Shibuya. Drawing inspiration from the childhood homes of its founders, the new fall/winter collection, “BUTTERFLIES!” shows off various prints, silhouettes and ageless pieces. GANNI is represented by numerous influencers who will be attending the pop-up store.

3F POP- UP Space PARCO Store

15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku

11am-9pm

Shibuya.parco.jp.co

November 9 – 11

“rabanne” H&M

H&M is hosting an exclusive four-day event, showcasing the latest pieces from the ‘rabanne’ collection. In pursuit of kinetic art and the concept of the impossible, Rabanne introduces silky dresses and glittering maxi skirts in its new baroque-styled collection. A Xavier Dolan short film, specially created for the campaign, explores a glamorous all-night party scene, capturing the collection’s captivating atmosphere.



H&M Ginza

2-3 Namiki-dori, Chuo-ku

11am-21pm

hm.com

November 10 – 23

SUSAN BIJL Pop-Up

SUSAN BIJL arrives in Shibuya to showcase a range of products, including its newest design, The New Tote Bag, and selected items from interior designers like Muller van Severen. On November 18, the pop-up will host a flea market for unused belongings, highlighting the importance of reusing.

7-12 Kamiyamacho, Shibuya-ku

Weekdays: 1pm-8m

Saturdays: 12pm-8pm

Sundays: 12pm-7pm

Styledepartment-store.com

November 25 – November 27

Eye_C Superstore

Discover new winter outfits at Nakameguro. Eye_C magazine, which typically publishes fashion articles and editorials, is now hosting a pop-up store to celebrate its 5th anniversary. In addition to collaborative items, the pop-up stores also offer original items from eye_C magazine, such as hoodies, t-shirts and keychains.

COMPLEXBOOST 1F, 1-15-10, Aobadai, Meguro-ku

Free admission

eyecmag.com/

Anime and Illustration

November 3 – 17

Puppet Sunsun Fair in HMV&BOOKS

Puppet Sunsun and his friends are coming to our world. Puppet Sunsun is a blue-haired and round-eyed character living in the imaginary “Puppet Country.” You can find Puppet Sunsun and his friends on their heartwarming comedy shows on YouTube. This time, however, the Puppet Sunsun Fair offers a variety of new items and illustrations from slippers to posters in real life. Head to Shibuya and discover the charm of Puppet Sunsun.

Shibuya Modi 5F-6F, 1-21-3 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku

10am – 21pm

Prices vary

hmv.co.jp/

November 3 – 12

Megiddo72 Pop-up Store

A collaborative pop-up store between the “Megido 72” smartphone game app and CocoLabo is taking place in Akihabara. The store will showcase new character illustrations of Loki, Oriens, Niscro, Dagon, Scorbenoth and Amazeroth through a variety of merchandise. With every ¥2,000 purchase, customers receive a randomly selected, freshly designed “Bromide” portrait of their fav characters.

AKIBA FAN CUBE

1-1131-2 Sotokanda, Chiyoda-ku

12am-8pm

Free admission

cocollabo.net/

November 11 – December 7

My Hero Academia Hero Plaza

Catch your favorite “My Hero Academia” characters in their natural habitats at the latest pop-up In Shibuya Loft. Based on the theme of “hero’s rest” the event features newly drawn visuals of the characters taking a much-needed break from battle, capturing them in their downtime. Here, you’ll discover a range of new merchandise showcasing our heroes enjoying some rest and engaging in housecleaning and other leisurely activities. If you’re a devoted “My Hero Academia” fan, this is your chance to see your favorite characters in a whole new light. Plus, don’t miss out on special offers, including exclusive postcards and stylish shopping bags.

Shibuya Loft 6F, 21-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku

Free admission

loft.co.jp/

November 16 – January 18

hololive production Pop-Up Store

COVER Corporation has announced its inaugural pop-up store on Tokyo Character Street. Exclusive items featuring Tokyo Tourism Ambassadors (Sakura Miko, Mori Calliope, and Gawr Gura), as well as select products that were previously only available online will be up for grabs and updated throughout the course of the two-month event. Shoppers who spend over ¥3,000 (tax included) at the store will receive a special novelty item such as a Tokyo Tourism Ambassadors Card featuring Gura, Calli or Miko.



First Avenue Tokyo Station Tokyo Character Street Space #31

Basement 1F, 1-9-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

10am-8:30pm

Free admission

hololivepro.com