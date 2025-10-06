Recipes for Camping in Japan Easy to cook, full-of-flavor recipes for camping in Japan By Jessie Carbutt

A man mixes potatoes, tomatoes and peppers in a frying pan on a camping trip

There’s something about cooking over a fire that makes even the simplest food taste better. In Japan, camping meals often blend outdoor ease with local ingredients, think mochi instead of marshmallows, shiso leaves tucked into meat rolls, or creamy ramen that’s as comforting under the stars as it is at home. These recipes are designed for the realities of a campsite: minimal prep, few utensils, and flavors that feel special after a long day outdoors.

Whether you’re grilling on a riverside barbecue or cooking on a compact camp stove, these recipes for camping in Japan bring a bit of fun (and plenty of flavor) to your next trip.

Mochi S’Mores

Ingredients:

Small cut mochi cubes (or ready-to-eat grilled mochi packs)

Chocolate squares (Meiji or Royce)

Sweet biscuits like “Marie” cookies

Method:

Grill mochi over the fire until puffy, sandwich with chocolate and biscuits, and enjoy a Japanese version of s’mores.

Creamy Ramen

Ingredients:

1 pack of spicy instant ramen

200ml milk + 200ml water (50/50 mix)

1 tsp butter

Sweet corn (konbini canned corn)

Bacon or pre-cooked pork belly slices

Method:

Boil 200ml water in a small camp pot, then add 200ml milk. Cook noodles as usual but reduce the cooking time slightly (milk scalds). Add seasoning packet, stir in butter, and top with corn and bacon. Finish with a sprinkle of black pepper.

Roast Campfire Eggplant Mille-Feuille

Ingredients:

1 large Japanese eggplant (or 2 medium)

Thin slices of cheese (mozzarella or melty cheese)

Nama ham or thin-cut bacon

Olive oil or butter

Black pepper & a pinch of salt¥¥

Method:

Slice the eggplant into thin sections (like a fan), but don’t cut all the way through—think of it as an “eggplant mille-feuille.” Stuff the slits alternately with cheese and nama ham/bacon slices. Brush lightly with olive oil or butter and sprinkle with pepper. Wrap the whole eggplant tightly in foil. Place on hot campfire coals or a grill, turning occasionally for 15–20 minutes until the inside is creamy and the cheese is melted. Unwrap and enjoy with a sprinkle of shichimi pepper or soy sauce drizzle.

Gokai Kimchi Meat Roll

Ingredients:

15–20 slices of pork (shabu-shabu style)

1 cup cooked rice (warm, lightly salted)

5-8 large shiso leaves (perilla)

3–4 tablespoons kimchi (chopped, drained)

Yakiniku or teriyaki sauce (for brushing)

Sesame oil

Method:

Form the Base: Lay out all pork slices on a large sheet of foil, overlapping slightly to form a rectangle (like making a sushi roll mat). Layer: Spread a thin layer of rice, whole shiso leaves and chopped kimchi. Roll: Using the foil as a guide, roll everything into one tight, log-shaped roll—like a long meat sushi roll. Press gently to keep the shape. Grill: Cook the roll over the campfire or on a grill, turning every few minutes for 15–20 minutes. Finish: Brush with yakiniku or teriyaki sauce Slice: Cut into thick, sushi-like rounds and serve hot.

Camping Recipes FAQ

1. Can I make these recipes without a campfire?

Yes. All of these recipes can be cooked on a portable gas stove or small grill if open fires aren’t allowed at your campsite.

2. Where can I buy ingredients like mochi or shiso leaves?

Most Japanese supermarkets and even konbini (convenience stores) stock small mochi packs, shiso leaves, and canned corn. For more specialty items, head to larger supermarkets such as Aeon or Seiyu.

3. How should I store perishable ingredients while camping?

Pack meat, cheese, and butter in a cooler with ice packs. Try to cook these items on the first day if you’re on a multi-day trip. Dried noodles, biscuits, and mochi don’t need refrigeration.

4. Are these recipes beginner-friendly?

Definitely. Each dish is designed to require minimal prep and basic gear. A small knife, foil, a camp pot, and tongs or chopsticks will cover most of your cooking needs.

5. Can I prep anything at home before the trip?

Absolutely. You can chop kimchi, pre-slice cheese, or pre-wrap your eggplant mille-feuille in foil to save time and reduce campsite mess.

6. How do I keep the food from burning on the campfire?

Keep the flame low or use glowing embers instead of direct flames. Turn food often and wrap it in foil if it’s prone to burning, like the eggplant mille-feuille or the meat roll.

7. Are these recipes vegetarian-friendly?

The eggplant mille-feuille can be easily made vegetarian by omitting bacon or ham. The creamy ramen works well with just corn and butter as toppings.

8. What’s the best drink pairing for these meals?

For a true Japanese camping vibe, try canned chu-hai or sake for adults, or canned yuzu soda and barley tea for a refreshing non-alcoholic option.

9. Any tips for cleaning up after cooking at a campsite?

Bring biodegradable soap, a sponge, and a small basin. Foil-wrapped dishes minimize mess and make cleanup faster. Always pack out your trash.

10. Can I adjust the recipes for larger groups?

Yes. All the recipes scale up easily, just double or triple the ingredients. Cooking in batches is often easier than making one giant portion over a campfire.