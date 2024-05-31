Tokyo in Bloom Best Parks for Seasonal Flowers in and Around Tokyo 2024 By Cassandra Lord

It’s no secret that the change of the seasons is well-loved in Japan. But with that appreciation comes respect for each season’s beautiful plants that have culminated in breathtaking parks and gardens across the country.

While most parks and gardens will have different plants on display throughout the year, many are famous for one season in particular. Here are some of the best parks in and around Tokyo for each season.

Parks in Tokyo

Spring: Showa Memorial Park (昭和記念公園, Showa Kinen Koen)

Offering a little respite after the crazy crowds of cherry blossom season are the spring flowers of Showa Memorial Park, about an hour out of central Tokyo. They have an array of different flowers throughout the season, but their tulips in late April and poppies in late May are particularly gorgeous.

Time from Tokyo Station: Around one hour on the Chuo Line

Summer: Jindai Botanical Gardens (神代植物公園, Jindai Shokubutsu Kōen)

The Jindai Botanical Gardens are famous for their impressive space filled with 5,200 roses of different colors. While they also have roses blooming in autumn, their main event is the Rose Festival in May, running from May 8 to June 2, 2024.

Time from Tokyo Station: Around one hour by Chuo Line and bus no.56

Autumn: Koishikawa Korakuen Garden (小石川後楽園, Koishikawa Korakuen)

Staying more in central Tokyo is Koishikawa Korakuen Garden. This beautiful garden replicates famous Japanese landscapes in miniature forms making for a lovely stroll. In November and December, it becomes a colorful haven of bright oranges and reds from the Japanese maples, as well as some lively yellows from the ginkgo trees.

Time from Tokyo Station: 12 minutes on the Marunouchi Line

Winter: Hamarikyu Gardens (浜離宮恩賜庭園, Hamarikyu Onshi Tei-en)

One of the prettiest flowers to see in winter in Japan is the plum blossom in February. They are like winter cherry blossoms, but often more fragrant and vibrant in color. While there are larger plum blossom gardens outside of central Tokyo, this is the easiest place to see them without going too far, and you may even catch them alongside the beautiful yellow canola flowers.

Time from Tokyo Station: 25 minutes on the Yamanote Line

Year-round: Rikugien Gardens (六義園, Rikugien)

This garden is renowned for its elegant miniature recreations of 88 different scenes from famous poems. Those different landscapes make the park an interesting place to explore at any time of year but are made even better by the seasonal flowers. Look out for everything from azaleas in summer to plum blossoms in winter.

Time from Tokyo Station: 25 minutes on the Yamanote Line

Parks Near Tokyo

Spring: Ashikaga Flower Park (あしかがフラワーパーク, Ashikaga Flower Park)

Wisteria is a beautiful spring flower, known mainly for its purple hanging variety. One of the best places to see the flower in Japan is around two hours from Tokyo, at the Ashikaga Flower Park. The park has over 350 wisteria trees in different colors, and they bloom from late April to early May, which is when the park holds its very popular Wisteria Festival.

Time from Tokyo Station: Two hours via Chiyoda Line, Tobu Railway Express, and Ryomo Line

Summer: Kiyose Sunflower Festival (清瀬ひまわりフェスティバル, Kiyose Himawari Festival)

Sunflowers are pretty much the poster child of summer, and it’s hard not to feel cheerful when you’re surrounded by fields of them. Clearly, the town of Kiyose agrees, as each year they hold the Kiyose Sunflower Festival in August, with around 10,000 of flowers in the town alongside smaller events.

Time from Tokyo Station: 1.5 hours via Marunouchi Line, Ikebukuro Line, and bus no.61

Autumn: Shinkyo Bridge and Nikko Toshogu (神橋, shinkyō) (日光東照宮, Nikkō Tōshogū)

A popular autumn day trip destination to visit from Tokyo is the small city of Nikko (read more in our travel article about Nikko). And one of the main reasons for its popularity is its beautiful autumn colors alongside traditional Japanese architecture. The red Shinkyo Bridge looks beautiful against the vibrant autumn leaves, and there is a calm in the air as you walk through the temple grounds of Nikko Toshogu. The best time to see the foliage is usually October.

Time from Tokyo Station: One hour and 45 minutes via the Shinkansen and Nikko Line

Winter: Kogesawa Plum Grove (木下沢梅林, Kogesawa Bairin)

Although technically still in Tokyo, the Kogesawa Plum Grove takes about two hours to reach from Tokyo, so is best saved for a day out. The plums here bloom later than those in central Tokyo during the month of March. But the grove is home to around 1,400 plum trees in varying shades of white and pink, making for a beautiful sight for your first flowers of the year.

Time from Tokyo Station: One hour and 40 minutes via Chuo Line and bus no.1

Year-round: Hitachi Seaside Park (国営ひたち海浜公園, Kokuei Hitachi Kaihin Kōen)

Hitachi Seaside Park has grown popular in recent years for its incredible hills of blue nemophila flowers, also known as baby blue eyes. The flowers usually bloom around the same time as Golden Week at the beginning of May. However, the 350-hectare park is also home to other plants year-round, such as the fuzzy pink kochia in autumn. Within the park, there are a lot of activities to keep you occupied, including bike rentals to explore the grounds.

Time from Tokyo Station: Around three hours by two trains and a bus, or directly via expressway bus from Tokyo Station Yaesu South Exit.

If you are already in the area, you should visit the nearby Mito Hydrangea Festival in June: Hydrangea for a Gloomy Day