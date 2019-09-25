Andaz Tokyo is jumping into the sporting season with an all new limited time menu and party plan at BeBu to celebrate the kicking off of the rugby world cup. Three original rugby themed sliders will be careering their way onto BeBu’s classic menu, joining the casual eatery’s classy dinner time servings.

Pairing all the finest ingredients, the trio of burgers each represents a different country, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and showcases Bebu’s twist on their food heritage. The Japanese slider is an original katsu (crispy pork cutlet) burger with fresh red cabbage, smokey tomato sauce and pickled ginger mayonnaise. The New Zealander brings a twist on the island nation’s take on the traditional English fish and chips, bringing together a crisp fish fritter, herby tartar sauce, bibb lettuce and smooth avocado cream cheese in between two soft buns. The Australian offering on the other hand pairs lightly spiced lamb shoulder, lettuce and the smooth burn of yoghurt garlic sauce and mustard mayonnaise. Unsurprisingly all go down great with a cold beer, and with each slider coming at ¥950 each or ¥2,700 for the set, no-one would blame you for ordering a few more drinks to wash them down.

Also on offer this fall is BeBu’s own rugby party plan, offering a carefully cultivated selection of mains and sides to be consumed with a free-flow of draft beer, house wines, spirits and soft drinks. For two hours patrons will be able to enjoy unlimited access to the above mentioned drinks, with mini draft taps per table to bring the good stuff straight to your fingertips. Joining the drinks will be: a fresh chicken and kiwi fruit salad, hearty fish and chips, South African sausage with peri-peri sauce, grilled Australian lamb, a Japanese mini katsu burger and rugby ball mini éclaires to round off the menu. Rugby fans will also receive a free additional one hour of free flow when they come dressed in a rugby jersey (min. four people).

These speciality items and party plan will be running throughout the rugby season, that is to say from September 1 – November 2. The party plan is available from 5pm – 11pm on weekdays and from 5pm – 10pm on weekends and public holidays and will cost ¥5,500 a head. With all this great grub on offer, rugby fans will be able to enjoy the World Cup season in culinary style and get the ball rolling on the biggest events of the sporting calendar.

Bebu: Andaz Tokyo 1F, 1-23-4 Toranomon, Minato-ku

