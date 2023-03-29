APRIL 1–2

Outdoor Day Tokyo Japan 2023

Held since 2011, Outdoor Day is considered to be one of the largest outdoor experience-based events in Japan. Head down to Yoyogi Park to join other outdoor and camping enthusiasts eager to check out the latest camping vehicles, equipment and fashion. For those who want to get their hands dirty, hands-on activities are available for all ages such as building your own telescope, learning how to chop wood and more. Major manufacturers and small local businesses will be setting up camp (our apologies for the pun), and the event is great for a family day out—and that includes your pets.

Yoyogi Park Event Square

2-3, Jinnan, Shibuya-ku

10am-5pm

Free

outdoorday.jp/tokyo

APRIL 8 – 9

Yoyogi Park Wanwan Carnival

Total cuteness overload for dog lovers, the Wanwan Carnival is Yoyogi Park’s festival celebrating our favorite best friends. Your dog will have more stylish Tokyo dog butts to sniff than it has ever sniffed before, and there’ll be activities for dog owners and enthusiasts alike, such as a meet-and-greet with therapy dogs, demonstrations from a disaster relief dog training team and a range of stalls selling doggy fashion, snacks and accessories. Vet students and dog trainers will be offering consultations for your pooch and the park itself will be full of proud owners taking a stroll to show off their pets.

Yoyogi Park

2-1 Yoyogikamizonocho, Shibuya-ku

10am – 5pm

Free

wanwancarnival.com

APRIL 14 – 16

Paella and Tapas Festival

The Paella and Tapas festival is Japan’s biggest celebration of Spanish cuisine. Local Spanish restaurants compete in the “National Paella Championship” and “National Tapas Championship” where visitors can vote for their favorite dishes. Indulge in a glass of Spanish beer, wine or cava with your lunch. The festival has expanded this year to include even more international cuisine, hosting a “World Marche” section with food from around the world. Coffee enthusiasts can hang out in the “Coffee Break” corner, where specialty coffee shops will be brewing their best beans.

Hibiya Park

1 Hibiyakoen, Chiyoda-ku

Free

ptfes.info/

APRIL 15–16

Cycle Mode Tokyo 2023

Love cycling on your mamachari in the city? Or pondering about getting one? Cycle Mode Tokyo, the largest sports bicycle expo in Japan, is packed with all that the bicycle industry has to offer. Even if you’re a newcomer, you’ll be able to learn the ins and outs of bikes in the city here. Pro athletes and two-wheel lifestyle lovers will also be on hand to give you tips for becoming a better rider. Guests of all ages are welcome to the event, and you might also get the chance to whiz around the 1.7km course on a test bike.

Tokyo Big Sight

3-11-1, Ariake, Koto-ku

TBD

From ¥1,300

Cyclemode.net

UNTIL APRIL 16

Midtown Blossom 2023

Hanami (flower viewing) festivals are back and Tokyo Midtown is ready to celebrate with Midtown Blossom 2023. For something a little classier than the classic blue tarp and picnic nibbles elsewhere in parks across Tokyo, opt for THE SINGLETON BLOSSOM LOUNGE to view the garden’s blooms while nibbling at the lunch menu and sipping on cocktails that feature The Singleton Dufftown 12 Years’ malt whiskey. Ladies, don your best spring frock for major high tea elegance. The blooms are softly illuminated after the sun sets—perfect for a date night or a stroll in the warmer spring weather.

Tokyo Midtown

9-7-1, Akasaka, Minato-ku

12pm–8pm (L.O. 7pm)

Free

tokyo-midtown.com

APRIL 22

Japan Cider Cup

The Japan Cider Cup launched in November 2022, becoming a first-of-its-kind international cider event for Japan. This beverage isn’t a widely-loved drink in Japan thanks to the craft beer trend’s overwhelming popularity in recent years, but this festival will be full of enthusiasts who have a soft spot for a good cider could be the start of a change! Get ready to judge both domestic and international ciders for the People’s Choice Cider Tasting Competition, and grab a few bottles to take home.

Tokyo Tama Mirai Messe

3-19-2 Myojincho, Hachioji-shi

April 22

Free

Japancidercup.com

APRIL 22 – 23

Tokyo Rainbow Pride

Tokyo Rainbow Pride welcomes everyone to embrace their true selves and enjoy life regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. During Pride week, expect a vibrant display of live performances on an outdoor stage, plus booths to play games and enjoy other activities. The parade will take place on April 23rd and aims to provide a warm and accepting environment for members of the LGBTQ community and their allies to celebrate and foster connections with one another. Head down to Shibuya to show your support!

Yoyogi Park Events Square

2-1 Yoyogikamizonocho, Shibuya-ku

Free



tokyorainbowpride.com