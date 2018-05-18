An evening dedicated to a range of styles and flavors of Japan’s national drink aims to serve a reminder that there is much to appreciate about the beverage. Hosted by Canadian Rakugo-ka (comic storyteller) Sunshine Katsura, “SAKE NIGHT 2018 from All Over Japan” will feature a chance to sample over 400 different varieties of sake (which have received recognition by the Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association) from across all of Japan’s 47 prefectures. A complementary spread of food will be available for the Sake Banquet during the second half of the event. Guest speaker Seiichi Kondo, a former diplomat in the Permanent Delegation of Japan to UNESCO, will talk about the significance of Japanese cuisine and guests will be able to learn about the correct way for people to taste sake from the president of the National Research Institute of Brewing, Nami Goto. The event is by invitation only and limited to 200 attendees, so don’t miss out on a chance to be one of the lucky few by registering before noon on Friday June 8.

How to register

Please register via email or FAX (Attention: Niki Kaihara or Eri Arai)

EMAIL: events@metropolis.co.jp

FAX: 03-4588-2278

Entrance Free (Maximum 200 attendees)

Registered attendees will be notiﬁed by email.

Sponsor: Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association

Date: Friday, June 15, 2018

Time: 7:00-9:30pm (Reception begins 6:30pm)

Location: Ikebukuro Sunshine City Bunka Kaikan Buld, 4th floor Exhibition Hall B Tokyo (Map)

* We reserve the right to make changes without notiﬁcation.

Dress Code: Business Casual (please refrain from wearing jeans, shorts, running shoes and sandals).