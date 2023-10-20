Gokan’s priorities have changed a lot since he first started bartending. When moving to New York at age 23, he had his mind set on fame and fortune. “I was just working hard and thinking about myself, and things like how I wanted to be famous; I wanted to be rich.” He went on to win awards such as International Bartender of The Year in 2017, and 2019’s Altos Bartender’s Bartender, but with the passing of time came a change in mindset.

“In my 30s, I was thinking more about the team and the company and the staff. It’s great to receive an individual award, which is very appreciated, but I appreciate it more when we earn team awards that we can all share.” And share they have, with many of his bars making it onto Asia’s 50 Best Bars list over the years.

Now he has set his sights on a new challenge. “Getting older, now I’m 40, I’m thinking I want to do something for my country.” Gokan hopes to leave behind a legacy, and he understands that the challenges within the bartending industry in Japan are twofold: sharing authentic Japanese ingredients and culture globally, and sharing cocktail and bar culture with the Japanese community. He is already addressing the former by creating his own brand of shochu, a Japanese alcohol severely underrepresented in the cocktail scene. By collaborating with three of Japan’s largest shochu manufacturers, he has brought forth The SG Shochu, with which he has developed a range of new cocktails that highlight the alcohol’s unique strengths.